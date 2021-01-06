Panalgo's IHD Platform to Be Used by the European Medicines Agency for Real-World Data Analytics

Panalgo's IHD software to be used by the EMA to rapidly answer questions around drug safety and efficacy and better understand real-world medication use

Panalgo

Instant Health Data

European Medicines Agency

, a leading healthcare analytics company, today announced that its(IHD) platform will be used by the(EMA) to facilitate the analysis of real-world data.

EMA will use IHD to undertake rapid analyses of Electronic Healthcare Data (EHDs) accessible in-house (currently data from the UK, France, and Germany) to more quickly examine drug utilization, assess safety/efficacy, understand how treatments perform in real-world settings, and support public health efforts in the European Union (EU).

EMA's scientific committees will benefit from more rapid support for informed decision-making at the population level, including the benefit-risk of medicines, product life cycle analyses, and other clinical insights to better support public health goals.

To make the choice of analytics software, EMA conducted a rigorous evaluation of IHD as well as several other platforms, which included proof of concept testing, in-depth hands-on analyses and verification of results. IHD received the highest score in the evaluation.

"We are excited to partner with the EMA to support its mission of ensuring the efficacy and safety of medical products throughout the EU. Our company is strongly aligned with the EMA's public health goals, for which timely evidence-based insights are of particular importance, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic," said Joseph Menzin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Panalgo. "Most of Panalgo's life sciences clients already rely on IHD to perform rapid analyses that support regulatory initiatives. The IHD platform will be a valuable tool to allow collaboration between drug manufacturers and regulatory agencies, such as the EMA."

Panalgo is also pleased to announce the opening of its first European office, in Amsterdam, which is staffed by experienced analysts to further support the partnership with the EMA as well as their growing European customer base.

