Sommet Education and UNWTO: Hospitality Challenge Online Events

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO

Sommet Education

) andlaunch Hospitality Challenge Pitch – a series of online discussions with UNWTO experts and tourism leaders, revealing some of the winners of the "Hospitality Challenge," the solidarity initiative created by the two partners. They will share insights on the state of tourism and hospitality, and the prospective solutions to restart tourism.

The "Hospitality Challenge" was launched to foster the recovery of the hospitality industry through innovative projects submitted by entrepreneurs, start-uppers, students, career changers and anyone passionate about the industry. Among almost 600 applications received from all over the world, 30 top finalists have been granted a full-board scholarship for Master programs, MBAs, and other specialized programs in Hospitality, Culinary and Pastry Arts at Sommet Education's internationally renowned institutions:

Glion Institute of Higher Education

Les Roches

École Ducasse

, and

Starting from 21

st

January 2021, online sessions will be held between 4.30pm and 5.30pm CET on LinkedIn Live:

"What's Next in Jobs & Education" on 21

st

January 2021Moderator: Hervé de Gouvion Saint-Cyr, Founder & President of TalentriCity

Participants:

"What's next in Safety & Hospitality Experience" on 28

th

January 2021Moderator: Michael Collins, Founder of TravelMedia.ie and Abroad Magazine

Participants:

"What's next in Revenue & Productivity" on 4

th

February 2021Moderator: Damon Embling, Journalist at Euronews and Director at Headline Media UK

Participants:

"What's next in Waste reduction & Sustainability" on 11

th

February 2021Moderator: Rajan Datar, Broadcaster, Journalist and Writer at BBC

Participants:

