TLScontact closes 2020 on a high with inclusion on $3.3 Billion USD U.S. State Department contract vehicle

PARIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

TLScontact

Teleperformance Group

PAE

TLScontact, a global visa and consular services specialist and part of the Teleperformance Group, in partnership with PAE, a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, has been awarded a place on a U.S. State Department contract with a potential value of up to $3.3 Billion USD over ten years.

The U.S. State Department's Global Support Strategy 2.0 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle covers the provision of support services for U.S. consular operations around the world. The IDIQ, which will run for a ten-year period starting from 2020, has a maximum value of $3.3. billion USD.

In partnership with PAE, TLScontact will compete for task orders awarded through the IDIQ, to deliver overseas consular support services in 120 countries. Eighteen task orders will be awarded in total, for the provision of information services, application and appointment services, fee collection, document delivery, queue management, staffing and off-site data collection to 175 U.S. consular sections around the world.

TLScontact has extensive experience in the visa sector, having processed millions of visas each year on behalf of major governments around the world since it was founded over a decade ago.

Commenting on the announcement, Simon Grant, CEO of TLScontact, said:

"We are delighted with this decision. We look forward to supporting the United States government in delivering world-class services to U.S. visa applicants, drawing on our extensive experience in the visa sector and focus on delivering exceptional customer experience."

About TLScontact

TLScontact

Teleperformance Group

TLScontact works with governments from around the world to provide visa and consular services on their behalf to travellers and citizens. Present in 90 countries, TLScontact operates 150 visa application centres and handles over 4 million visa applications every year. TLScontact is part of Teleperformance Group, the global leader in customer experience management.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world's toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.

