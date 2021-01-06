VELO Launches Esports Racing Series In Partnership With McLaren Racing

VELO enters the gaming market for adults with launch of VELO ESERIES, teaming up with global partner McLaren Racing on an exciting content series which pits celebrities and YouTube talent against each other and their fans

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VELO, a leading nicotine pouch brand, today launches the VELO ESERIES as part of its ongoing global partnership with McLaren Racing. It marks the brand's expansion into esports, using its partnership to engage adult audiences with exciting content, driving global brand awareness as companies continue to adapt to the ongoing global environment.

Presented by ex-Top Gear host and TV presenter, Rory Reid, the four-part VELO ESERIES will see top celebrities go head-to-head against internet sensations. Series 1, launching this weekend, kicks off with globally renowned DJ, singer songwriter and producer Craig David and Supercar Blondie, the world's largest automotive creator.

Each series will be split into three episodes of entertaining and inspiring content. The first will see the celebrity talent and YouTuber put through their paces in a bootcamp at the iconic home of McLaren in Woking, UK. A masterclass episode will follow which will see the celebrities showcasing their craft – including Craig David and Supercar Blondie going head-to-head. VELO fans will then participate in qualifiers to join the virtual grid, before the final 'Beat Your Heroes' episode of the live-streamed race event which sees fans race against the celebrities.

Craig David, DJ, singer songwriter and producer, said: "Hanging out at McLaren's HQ was an incredible experience where they properly put me through my paces with F1 training and simulator practice - hopefully I'll have some major skills going into the virtual race. A huge thank you to all the team there and at VELO for allowing me to be part of this eracing series!"

Alexandra Hirschi, Supercar Blondie, said: "I absolutely loved racing against music legend Craig David. That's what I love about cars, it brings people together who would otherwise never meet. Velo and McLaren have brought back a real enjoyment for esports."

The VELO ESERIES brings together VELO's passion points, driving global brand awareness and connecting fans across motorsport, music and entertainment. It will see VELO reaching its adult nicotine consumers in new, exciting and engaging ways, giving them the opportunity to participate and race against celebrities with a host of exclusive prizes up for grabs, including VELO branded racing overalls and gloves and games consoles.

Paul Lageweg, BAT's New Categories Director, said: "VELO is all about creating exciting experiences for our adult nicotine consumers, encouraging them to find their edge, and we are bringing this to life with our new VELO ESERIES programme. The popularity of adult gaming has continued to grow, so we're excited about tapping into this trend, adding an exciting and entertaining twist with some famous faces. It's important that we always look for new and creative, digital-first ways to use our global partnerships to connect with our consumers and delight audiences around the world."

Mark Waller, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing said: "McLaren and VELO share a similar passion for putting fans at the heart of engaging experiences. It's great to kick-off the New Year while we wait for the new Formula 1 season to get underway with this exciting new e-racing initiative. Fan engagement continues to be more important than ever during these times so it's great to work with our partners to develop fantastic experiences like this."

VELO ESERIES 1 launches this weekend, with further episodes set to air over the coming months, concluding at the end of April. All content will be available on VELO's social channels, including the livestream of each virtual race on

VELO's YouTube channel

. The Craig David and Supercar Blondie race for series 1 is set to take place at 1PM (GMT) on Saturday 6 February.

The VELO brand is a leading nicotine pouch brand and is part of a portfolio of new category products that BAT offers adult nicotine consumers as alternatives to traditional tobacco products. The company has been Principal Partner of McLaren Racing since early 2019, a partnership which is focused on helping to accelerate its transformation with these new products it offers.

VELO (@velo.global) Instagram

VELO GLOBAL - YouTube

About VELO: VELO is a modern oral product which gives adult smokers and nicotine consumers an exciting and convenient way to consume nicotine on the go.

Available in a range of flavours and nicotine strengths, the VELO nicotine pouch provides an alternative way to consume nicotine. VELO products are white in colour and made of high-quality ingredients, including water, flavouring, sweeteners, pharmaceutical grade nicotine and plant-based materials.

VELO is a market leader in the modern oral products category.

https://uk.velo.com/

About British American Tobacco: BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business with a purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for adult nicotine consumers. BAT encourages those who otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives. BAT's ambition is to have 50 million adult consumers of its non-combustible products by 2030. BAT employs over 53,000 people and operates in over 180 countries, with factories in 43.

About McLaren Racing: McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US. The team races in the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, and will contest the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. In 2021 McLaren Racing will race in the INDYCAR Series with drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394387/VELO_Racing_Series_Supercar_Blondie_and_Craig_David.jpg