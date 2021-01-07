Winhealth Pharma and TWiB Enter into Strategic Licensing Partnership on AC-203

SHANGHAI and TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group (Winhealth Pharma) and Taiwan TWi Biotechnology, Inc. (TWiB) announced strategic partnership granting Winhealth Pharma exclusive right to develop and commercialize rare disease asset AC-203 in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao for indications including hereditary epidermolysis bullosa (EB), bullous pemphigoid and other skin diseases.

The prevalence of EB in the United States is about 10.65 per million, equivalent to an estimated 15,000 patients in China. Hereditary epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a group of rare hereditary skin diseases. Due to genetic mutations, the skin becomes very fragile, just like the wings of a butterfly. A slight collision or friction produces blisters or bloody vesicles, which may then cause trauma and ulceration. Other mucosal tissues of the body may also be affected. There is no effective treatment for EB worldwide. EB is listed in the first national list of 121 rare diseases in China.

Based on clinical studies conducted, AC-203 alleviates EB symptoms, reducing blister formation and accelerating wound healing, while also demonstrating a good safety profile. AC-203 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and rare pediatric drug status by FDA.

"TWi Biotechnology has been closely involved in the global development of AC-203 with commitment to alleviate or improve the suffering of patients due to the diseases," said Ms. Jessica Wu, Chairman of TWiB, "We believe that the partnership with Winhealth Pharma will accelerate the development and commercialization of AC-203 in mainland China and provides patients with access to potentially more efficacious treatment and improve their quality of life. "

"Since inception, Winhealth Pharma has taken a patient-centric approach to meet the underserved medical needs. We have strategically chosen to focus on rare disease area via carefully selecting and introducing novel therapies worldwide," said Mr. Jack Wang, Chairman and CEO of Winhealth Pharma, "The partnership with TWiB represents a critical step in our rare disease journey. With the joint efforts from both sides, it is hoped that AC-203 will bring new hope to Chinese EB patients as early as possible."

About TWi Biotechnology

TWi Biotechnology, Inc. is an clinical development stage company based in Taipei, Taiwan, which specializes in the development of new drugs for rare diseases with the strategy aiming to reposition drug molecules already in clinical use to meet the unmet needs for good or emerging medication, especially targeting at rare and severe diseases for which no drug is available. Its goal is to innovate efficiently and provide safe and effective new drugs to patients in urgent needs worldwide. More information is available at

https://www.twibiotech.com

About Winhealth Pharma

Winhealth Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming at fulfilling severely unmet or underserved medical needs for patients with rare diseases and other critical medical conditions in China and surrounding regions. Since its inception, Winhealth has been committed to sourcing, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies from leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Winhealth has established long-term strategic partnerships with a variety of leading international firms and successfully built a diversified pipeline consisting of both clinical-stage and commercial-stage products. In addition to its strong development and regulatory capabilities, Winhealth has established an industry-leading commercial infrastructure covering China and adjacent markets, providing patients with faster access to novel therapeutics globally. For more information, please visit the company website at

http://www.winhealth.hk

