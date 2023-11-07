Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:07 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky e Putin tra guerra e elezioni

00:06 Israele, Usa chiedono protezione civili e mandano bombe di precisione

23:56 Bologna, una 19enne morta e 4 feriti in incidente sulla via Bazzanese

23:44 Trump-show al processo per frode, comizio in aula per il tycoon

22:45 "A Gaza lanciarazzi di Hamas dove giocano gli scout" - Video

21:21 Tim, cessione rete a Kkr: primo accordo firmato

21:08 Israele-Onu, nuovo scontro. Guterres: "Gaza cimitero di bambini", Cohen: "Vergogna"

20:52 Incidente mortale a Roma, scontro auto-moto all'Eur

20:43 Migranti, Ue: "Intesa Italia-Albania rispetti diritto comunitario"

20:40 Ilaria Cucchi: "Insultata e minacciata, ma per procura Roma non è reato"

20:39 Frosinone-Empoli 2-1, primi gol in A di Cuni e Ibrahimovic

20:08 Airbnb, procura di Milano sequestra 779 milioni di euro. Il gip: "Evade da anni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

2023 World Laureates Association Prize winners awarded in Shanghai

07 novembre 2023 | 03.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The five winners of the 2023 World Laureates Association Prize (WLA Prize) received their awards for their ground-breaking achievements in computer science or mathematics and life science or medicine on Nov. 6 at the opening ceremony of the 6th WLA Forum held in China's financial hub Shanghai, the forum's permanent site. 

Initiated by the World Laureates Association, the WLA Prize is an annual international science prize established in Shanghai in 2021 and exclusively funded by venture capital and private equity firm HongShan. The WLA Prize, with an award of 10 million yuan for each prize, aims to recognize and support eminent researchers and technologists worldwide for contributions to the two categories of computer science or mathematics and life science or medicine.

"This is a truly exceptional honor for me, a level of recognition the magnitude of which I never dreamt of," said Prof. Arkadi Nemirovski, one of the two laureates of the WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics. Prof. Yurii E. Nesterov, the other laureate, considered receiving this prize "as a recognition for our life-time achievements."

Arkadi Nemirovski is from the U.S. Georgia Institute of Technology, and Yurii Nesterov is from the Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium. They won the WLA Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics "for their seminal work in convex optimization theory."

Daniela Rhodes from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, the United Kingdom, Karolin Luger from the University of Colorado Boulder, the United States, and Timothy J. Richmond from ETH Zurich, Switzerland, were named the winners of the 2023 WLA Prize in Life Science or Medicine "for elucidating the structure of the nucleosome at the atomic level."

"They have left an indelible mark on the history of our understanding of chromosome structure," said Prof. Randy Schekman, Chair of 2023 WLA Prize Selection Committee for Life Science or Medicine.

The award offers an account of their decades-long research journey in elucidating the structure of the nucleosome. 

"Science is a lonely, selfish, excruciatingly frustrating, and obsessive occupation," said Prof. Karolin Luger. For Prof. Timothy J. Richmond, "success in groundbreaking research also requires a great deal of patience and perseverance." But "to do research is a great privilege," said Prof. Daniela Rhodes. 

The 6th WLA Forum, which is also livestreamed online, attracted the attendance of over 300 participants, including the world laureates, academicians, senior scientists, young scientists, and professionals from 25 countries and regions. 

Both the inaugural WLA Prize laureates and the new winners attended the forum, participating in a series of events like the WLA Prize Laureates Lecture and the WLA Prize Laureates Roundtable, engaging in meaningful conversations with other scientists and sharing insightful inspirations with the scholars across the globe.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443084

Caption: Five WLA Prize Laureates received medals at the 2023 WLA Prize Award Ceremony of the 6th World Laureates Forum on November 6.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267843/WLA_Prize.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-world-laureates-association-prize-winners-awarded-in-shanghai-301979353.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN59625 en US ICT Altro Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza hub Shanghai Shanghai Nov. 6 WLA Forum
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Iran contro gli Usa: "Sostengono massacro"
News to go
Frutta e verdura, +20% prezzi in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky e l'invito (ironico) a Trump
News to go
A Nuova Delhi non si respira: smart working e scuole chiuse per ridurre lo smog
News to go
Serie A, stasera i due posticipi
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Milano, sequestrati oltre 10 milioni a società armamento ferroviario per frode
News to go
Premierato infiamma il dibattito politico
News to go
Taxi, Antitrust: "A Milano, Roma e Napoli ne servono di più"
News to go
Emisfero Sud si sta prosciugando, a rischio clima e agricoltura
News to go
Raid israeliani su campo profughi Gaza, almeno 51 morti
News to go
Rottamazione quater, per la prima o unica rata c'è tempo fino a domani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza