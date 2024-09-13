2024 Challenge Beijing Concludes Successfully

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 7 to 8, 2024, the "2024 Challenge Beijing" concluded successfully in the picturesque Yanqing District of Beijing. This two-day event attracted over 1,100 athletes from 20 countries and regions, who gathered at the Beijing Shiyuan International Tourism Resort to experience the thrill of competition amidst stunning natural landscapes, while also appreciating the rich cultural charm of Yanqing.

Notable attendees included representatives from the China Triathlon Sports Association (CTSA), the Yanqing District's government, Beijing Shi Yuan Investment Development Co., Ltd., Challenge Family, and Druid Sports, who witnessed the successful debut of this event in Yanqing.

With the theme "Burning Passion, Infinite Breakthroughs," the 2024 Challenge Beijing offered athletes of all ages and abilities a world-class competitive experience. Recognised as an A+ level event by the China Triathlon Sports Association, the event featured both Olympic and Sprint Distance races, and boasted a strong lineup of 12 international professional athletes.

On September 7, the Sprint Distance age group race, spanning 27.75 kilometers, saw participants unleash their energy amidst the scenic beauty of Shiyuan, challenging themselves and fully embracing the pure joy and exhilaration of competition.

The highly anticipated Olympic Distance professional and age group races took place on September 8, with a strong lineup of elite athletes adding suspense and excitement to the competition.

After a thrilling 53.5-kilometer race, Kyle Smith (NZL) and Paula Findlay (CAN) have taken the wins at the inaugural Challenge Beijing, taking home the lion's share of the $100,000 prize purse.

Kyle Smith secured the men's professional title with an impressive time of 1:47:00, followed closely by Marc Dubrick at 1:47:08 and Henri Schoeman at 1:47:23. Frederic Funk, Aaron Royle, and Tyler Mislawchuk rounded out the top six with times of 1:47:58, 1:48:05, and 1:50:49, respectively.

In the women's professional race, Paula Findlay took the crown with a time of 1:57:36. Lucy Byram finished as runner-up at 1:57:56, while Julie Derron secured third place with a time of 1:58:28. Ellie Salthouse, Sian Rainsley, and Amelia Watkinson completed the top six with times of 1:59:57, 2:01:20, and 2:03:38, respectively, highlighting the event's world-class competition.

The 2024 Challenge Beijing is not only a benchmark sports competition but also a vivid example of promoting the integration of sports, culture, tourism, agriculture, and commerce, showcasing Yanqing District's international vision and innovative spirit.