2024 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition Grand Final Held

11 dicembre 2024 | 04.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition, jointly hosted by Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) and Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS), concluded with its grand final on December 5th at PHBS in Shenzhen, China.

During the finals, ten startups from home and abroad, representing various fields such as artificial intelligence, new materials, and biotechnology, each pitched their most innovative technologies to a panel of judges comprising scholars, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The competition, which kicked off in January, attracted 506 startup projects from across the globe. After rigorous screening and preliminary round roadshows, 36 advanced to the semifinals, with the top 10 ultimately competing in the grand final.

Third prizes were awarded to Zhiwei Data, YUANWEISHIJIE, BrainThink, SIPIMO Technology Group, Wayo, and XZD Material Technology, while second prizes went to I2Cool, Synphage, and Daosheng Biological (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Taking first place, Shanmu (Shenzhen) Biotechnology Co. Ltd., a startup founded in 2021 in London, U.K., is one of the few AI companies that specialize in "non-perceptible," "continuous detection" health management. They have developed a fully automated spectral robot, no larger than a mouse, capable of conducting more than ten quantitative analyses of urine molecules. The company provides digital health management system solutions for individuals and families.

The event also featured the PHBS-CJBS Bay Area Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital Forum, during which a strategic partnership was announced between PHBS, the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC), and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). This partnership aims to deepen international cooperation and foster high-quality development in the innovation ecosystem of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The forum included two roundtable discussions. The first, titled "Vision for the Future: Business Breakthroughs and Transformations in the New Era," explored themes such as "Industry + AI" and "Innovation and Transformation." The second, "Enterprise Innovation Development and Venture Capital Trends," examined investment trends, decision-making strategies, and advancing productivity through innovative practices.

The grand final concluded with the 2025 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition announcement, heralding another exciting season focused on early-stage technology teams and Shenzhen's "20+8" industrial clusters.

https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/info/1021/44822.htm

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578419/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-phbs-cjbs-global-pitch-competition-grand-final-held-302328428.html

