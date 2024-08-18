2024 World Life Science Conference Scheduled for October 19 in Hainan, China

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 10, the third press conference for the 2024 World Life Science Conference (WLSC) was held in Beijing. Co-hosted by Hainan University and the China Union of Life Science Societies, the "One World, One Health"-themed event will take place from October 19 to 21 in Boao, Hainan.

At the press conference, Yang Weicai, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and President of the China Union of Life Science Societies, explained, "The emergence of new productive forces represents not only technological innovation but also a profound transformation in thinking and organizational models. This year's congress will integrate these forces to create a new online platform, making the World Life Science Congress an ongoing event."

The conference will feature a display of scientific achievements, incorporating leading funding platforms and top media resources in the life sciences sector. This will empower local development and drive economic growth in life sciences, ushering in a new era of scientific progress. The event aims to establish itself as a benchmark for science, investment, and innovation in the life sciences field.

The WLSC will consist of five key segments, featuring 43 thematic breakout group sessions, specialized forums, and science outreach events. The opening and closing ceremonies and keynote speeches will feature ten renowned scholars from the life sciences field, including seven Nobel laureates, among them David Baltimore, Erwin Neher, Barry J. Marshall, and Randy W. Schekman, as well as respected scientists Zhijian Chen, Jiayang Li, Feng Shao, and Qingming Luo. Over 60 academicians from China and other countries are expected to participate.

The 2024 World Life Science Conference will concentrate on the frontiers of life sciences, biotechnology trends, and health issues of public concern, facilitating high-level academic exchanges and showcasing the latest achievements. In addition, the event will support the integration of life sciences with practical applications, bolster China's quality development, and elevate its global stature in the life sciences field. The ultimate goal of the WLSC is to further promote the prosperity and progress of global life sciences, and to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

About the 2024 World Life Science Conference

The World Life Science Conference is a top academic event in the field of life sciences. The 2024 World Life Science Conference is organized by China Union of Life Science Societies which consists of 23 non-profit and non-governmental academic societies and is sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology. The conference is co-chaired by Dr. Weihua Wu, Chairman of the Central Committee of Jiusan Society, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Dr. Randy W. Schekman, 2013 Nobel laureate in Physiology or Medicine. The theme of the conference is "One World, One Health".