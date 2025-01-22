2025 Japan Prize Laureates Announced

TOKYO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Prize Foundation announced the winners of the 2025 Japan prize on January 22, 2025. Prof. Russell Dean Dupuis of the USA has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Materials Sciences and Production, and Prof. Carlos M. Duarte of Spain has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment.

Prof. Russell Dean Dupuis

Prof. Carlos M. Duarte

For this year's Japan Prize, Prof. Dupuis is being recognized for his distinguished contributions to the development of metalorganic chemical vapor deposition technology for compound semiconductor electronic and optoelectronic devices, and pioneering contribution to its large-scale commercialization; and Prof. Duarte is being recognized for his contribution to the understanding of marine ecosystems in a changing Earth, especially through pioneering research on Blue Carbon.

For the 2025 Japan Prize, the Foundation asked approximately 15,500 prominent scientists and engineers from around the world to nominate researchers working in this year's fields. It received 149 nominations for the fields of Materials Sciences and Production, and 72 nominations for the fields of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment. This year's winners were selected from a total of 221 nominees.

About the Japan Prize

The establishment of the Japan Prize in 1981 was motivated by the Japanese government's desire to create an internationally recognized award that would contribute to scientific and technological development around the world. With the support of numerous donations, the Japan Prize Foundation received endorsement from the Cabinet Office in 1983.

The Japan Prize is awarded to scientists and engineers from around the world who have made creative and dramatic achievements that help progress their fields and contribute significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity. Researchers in all fields of science and technology are eligible for the award, with two fields selected each year in consideration of current trends in scientific and technological development. In principle, one individual in each field is recognized with the award, and receives a certificate, a medal, and a monetary prize. Each Award Ceremony is attended by the reigning Emperor and Empress, heads of the three branches of government and other related officials, and representatives from various other elements of society.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.japanprize.jp/en/index.html