Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:57 Ucraina, attacco con droni nella notte su Kiev e Odessa

07:50 Amichevoli estive, Milan-Barcellona 0-1: gol di Ansu Fati

07:45 Papa Francesco oggi a Lisbona per Giornata mondiale della Gioventù

07:17 Golpe in Niger, in Italia i connazionali rimpatriati da Niamey

00:04 Caldo in Italia, oggi bollino rosso in una sola città

00:04 Amichevoli estive, oggi Farense-Roma in tv: orario e formazioni, come vederla

00:03 Amichevoli estive, orario Napoli-Girona oggi in tv: come vederla

00:02 Amichevoli estive, Milan-Barcellona: formazioni, orario e come vederla in tv

23:36 Donald Trump, nuova incriminazione per assalto al Congresso

22:29 Superenalotto, estrazione oggi 1 agosto 2023

21:57 Caro voli, lunedì la stretta del governo in un decreto

21:46 Travis Scott torna in Italia, il 7 agosto al Circo Massimo di Roma

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

3B Scientific acquires Lifecast Body Simulation

02 agosto 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical simulation products and anatomical models for healthcare education, announces today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Lifecast Body Simulation.

 

 

Launched in 2017, Lifecast has developed a range of highly accurate and lifelike medical manikins which are transforming the way medical simulation and education are delivered and absorbed. Designed and produced at the renowned Elstree Film Studios in London and in Sarasota, Florida, every manikin demonstrates a remarkable level of realism and the very highest quality.

Todd A. Murray, CEO, 3B Scientific, commented: "Lifecast Body Simulation is a globally recognised brand, respected for their hyper-realistic, diverse manikins, and track record of constant innovation. We are extremely excited to welcome Lifecast into the 3B Scientific family, where combined with our strength in manufacturing and distribution, we look forward to continuing our now collective mission of advancing the delivery of medical and healthcare education worldwide."

Dave Halliwell, co-founder and director of Lifecast, commented: "With 3B's expertise and cutting-edge technologies, we are taking our product pipeline to the next level, ensuring we bring the best solutions to the market. By joining forces with 3B Scientific we are not only expanding our distribution reach but also gaining access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. Together, we aim to revolutionize the industry and make a lasting impact on the way healthcare professionals are trained."

About the 3B Scientific Group

3B Scientific, established in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, is a global provider of state-of-the-art medical simulators, catering to medical education training across all levels. Building on an extensive range of top-quality educational and simulation products, the 3B Scientific Group of Companies has established a strong presence in over 120 countries worldwide. Using this wide-reaching platform, 3B Scientific continues to drive its mission forward: advancing the delivery of medical and healthcare education worldwide.

For further insights into 3B Scientific, visit www.3bscientific.com.

About Lifecast Body Simulation

Lifecast Body Simulation, based in Elstree Film Studios, London, have developed a range of highly accurate and lifelike "bodies" which are transforming the way Medical Simulation and Education is delivered. Lifecast offers a wide range of manikins including pre-term and newborn babies, children and adults both young and old - all available with a wide range of ethnicity options.

To learn more about Lifecast, visit: www.lifecastbodysim.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167288/3B_Scientific_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3b-scientific-acquires-lifecast-body-simulation-301890805.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN72304 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza it has reached education an agreement .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Traffico aereo in Italia in forte ripresa
News to go
Padova, truffa con bonus facciate
News to go
Niger, fonti: "Tutti i connazionali via con volo italiano"
News to go
Università, contrasto al disagio per gli studenti
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, prorogati al 21 agosto i versamenti tributari
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Pil Italia, Istat: "Cala dello 0,3% nel secondo trimestre"
News to go
Bollette, 4 milioni di italiani vittime di truffe
News to go
Carburanti, dall'1 agosto gestori esporranno prezzo medio
News to go
Niger, Consiglio Difesa: "Non tollereremo attacchi contro nostri interessi economici"
News to go
Caldo, alla calotta antartica manca pezzo grande come l'Argentina
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza sospeso, manifestazioni e sit-in diverse città
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza