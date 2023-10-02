Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Ottobre 2023
3B Scientific acquires Wallcur

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical simulation products and anatomical models for healthcare education, announces today its acquisition of Wallcur LLC, a prominent provider of healthcare simulation products. This acquisition broadens 3B Scientific's product offering and further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing medical training.

 

Wallcur, a respected name in healthcare simulation for over 40 years, has earned a reputation for its innovative and high-quality simulated medicine products that enhance medical education across the globe. Wallcur's mission is to provide ideas and products that both stimulate and simulate clinical learning in a safe non-clinical environment to help graduate the most competent, confident, and ready practitioner for today's healthcare system. By joining forces with Wallcur, 3B Scientific aims to further empower healthcare professionals and educators with cutting-edge training solutions.

The synergies between 3B Scientific and Wallcur are evident in their shared dedication to improving patient outcomes through effective training. This strategic alliance will combine the strengths of both companies, enabling them to provide an even broader range of simulation solutions that cater to the evolving needs of medical educators and practitioners.

"This acquisition is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare education worldwide," said Todd A. Murray, CEO of 3B Scientific. "Wallcur's expertise and track record in healthcare simulation perfectly align with our mission. Together, we will continue to deliver world-class training solutions that have a lasting impact on medical education."

Wallcur's Managing Member, Brett Lanuti, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, sharing, "Joining forces with 3B Scientific is an exciting opportunity to take our simulation offerings to new heights. We are confident that this partnership will benefit the healthcare community by raising the bar for medical education." Concurrent with the transaction Mr. Lanuti will transition out of the business and Wendy LaGrange currently Vice President of Sales and Business Development will assume a leadership role for Wallcur as Vice President and Managing Director for the Wallcur business.

As part of the acquisition, Wallcur will continue to operate under its brand name, and its headquarters will remain in San Diego, CA. Customers can expect the same level of excellence and commitment to quality that Wallcur has consistently delivered over the years.

About the 3B Scientific Group

3B Scientific, established in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, is a global provider of state-of-the-art medical simulators, catering to medical education training across all levels. Building on an extensive range of top-quality educational and simulation products, the 3B Scientific Group of Companies has established a strong presence in over 120 countries worldwide. Using this wide-reaching platform, 3B Scientific continues to drive its mission forward: advancing the delivery of medical and healthcare education worldwide.

For further insights into 3B Scientific, visit www.3bscientific.com.

About Wallcur LLC

Wallcur is a trusted name in healthcare simulation, specializing in products that enhance medical education and training. With a history of excellence dating back to 40 years, Wallcur has been at the forefront of developing realistic and effective simulation solutions that benefit medical professionals and students worldwide.

Wallcur was born out of a desire to teach future nurses using an innovative approach to learning. Wallcur started with the world-renowned MATH FOR MEDS book, which became the highly successful standard for learning dosages and solutions throughout the US and Canada. Today, with continued educator feedback, collaborative research, and design, Wallcur has upheld its mission to provide the most up-to-date, realistic, and cost-effective simulated clinical practice available.

To learn more about Wallcur, visit www.3bscientific.com/wallcur.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167288/4312934/3B_Scientific_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3b-scientific-acquires-wallcur-301944944.html

