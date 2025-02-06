$50M historic gift fuels scholarships in coastal and marine sciences at William & Mary's Batten School & VIMS

Alumnus provides largest scholarship gift in university's history; Investment in the next generation of scientists and leaders comes at a time of global crisis

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- William & Mary's largest scholarship gift — the biggest ever for a school of coastal and marine sciences and the first of its kind nationally — will empower the next generation to tackle the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

The $50 million gift from Dr. R. Todd Stravitz '82 and the Brunckhorst Foundations comes at a time when global crises — such as rising seas, eroding coastlines and environmental degradation — are disrupting billions of lives. The R. Todd Stravitz Scholars Program will provide full tuition support for students pursuing the new bachelor's degree in coastal & marine sciences at W&M's Batten School.

"We are deeply grateful to Dr. Stravitz and the Brunckhorst Foundations," said President Katherine A. Rowe. "This gift removes financial barriers, allowing the brightest minds to access the learning and tools needed to address our planet's urgent problems. These future trailblazers will craft solutions that safeguard ecosystems, economies, and the communities that depend on them around the globe."

The announcement builds on the momentum of a $100 million gift from Jane Batten HON '17, L.H.D. '19 in July 2024 to establish the Batten School of Coastal & Marine Sciences.

This transformational gift coincides with W&M & the Batten School's launch of Virginia's first public undergraduate degree in coastal & marine sciences, recently approved by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. The first cohort of selected students will begin their studies this fall, kicking off with the major's inaugural immersion semester experience, in which students will take classes on the Batten School & VIMS campus.

"This gift is about funding tomorrow's problem-solvers," said Derek Aday, dean of the Batten School and director of VIMS. "At William & Mary, we equip students with the skills to craft applied solutions to some of the biggest challenges of our time. This investment ensures our students can lead where the world needs them most."

"When I was a student, a degree like this didn't exist, and I want to create the pathway for today's students to experience the best of William & Mary so they are prepared for the greatest challenges of their generation," said Stravitz. "Our best hope for solving the environmental crises we face is educating young people to care for and improve our planet. Programs like this are critical to our future, and I'm honored to support this vital mission."

The Brunckhorst Foundations are dedicated to advancing important global causes, including medical research and environmental sustainability. With a focus on innovative solutions and initiatives, the foundations have been an important partner in supporting the Batten School & VIMS' efforts to promote resilience, conservation and education for the last several years.

"Generations of students will benefit from this tremendous gift," said Provost Peggy Agouris. "It paves the way for emerging scholars to deepen their expertise in these critical research areas and become part of the vibrant academic community at W&M's Batten School & VIMS. Thanks to the generosity of Dr. Stravitz and the Brunckhorst Foundations, there are incredible opportunities ahead."

This gift coincides with the start of William & Mary's Year of the Environment, which brings the entire community together to deepen W&M's shared commitment to safeguarding the environment and the communities that depend on its health. The yearlong observance will focus on advancing sustainability and conservation efforts on campus and furthering the university's impact around the world.

For more information about ways you can support this effort, visit our website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467309/5152590/wm_vertical_single_line_full_color_Logo.jpg