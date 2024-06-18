Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 18 Giugno 2024
767.38Wp, Risen Energy Unveils Record-Breaking 24.7% Conversion Rate for Its HJT Hyper-ion Modules

18 giugno 2024 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NINGBO, China, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy is proud to announce its Heterojunction (HJT) Hyper-ion Modules have achieved an impressive maximum power (Pmax) output of 767.38Wp, with a conversion efficiency of 24.70%, a new world record in the entire solar industry released by a globally recognized third-party organization following rigorous testing. This remarkable Pmax output solidifies Risen Energy's position as a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) technology.

"As the latest product under the carbon emission reduction strategy to achieve 'dual carbon' goals, our HJT Hyper-ion Modules are innate in multiple advantages, encompassing the concept of 'four highs and four lows' - high power output, high electricity generation, high conversion efficiency, and high reliability, along with low degradation, low temperature coefficient, low carbon footprint, and low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). Our product also provides greater carbon value with above superiorities, compared to other mainstream technologies. Risen Energy will continue to drive the reform and upgrade of PV technology and products, continuously assisting clients in achieving their low-carbon goals and accelerating the transition into carbon neutrality," said Liu Yafeng (a.k.a. Evan Liu), the Vice President of Risen Energy's Global PV Research Institute.

For years, Risen Energy has demonstrated unwavering dedication to HJT field and has consistently held its position as a frontrunner in HJT module shipments. Moreover, the company constantly refreshes the world record for HJT PV module power output and efficiency. As the pioneer in achieving the mass production of HJT products, the company has successfully deployed advanced technologies such as zero Busbar, ultra-thin wafers, silver consumption of less than 7mg/W, and stress-free Hyper-Link interconnection technology.

Notably, the HJT Hyper-ion Modules not only stand out in technological advancements but also demonstrate exceptional quality and reliability. The product has successfully passed multiple stringent IEC standards and environmental reliability tests such as IEC TS 63126, IEC TS 63209-1, and IEC 62938-82, which serve as a testament to stable performance under various extreme environmental conditions.

Since its launch, Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion Modules have been exported to nearly 50 countries and regions, with a cumulative shipment exceeding 4GW. With a strong focus on advanced technologies, the company will continue to empower global clients to accelerate their green and sustainable development, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to a greener future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/767-38wp-risen-energy-unveils-record-breaking-24-7-conversion-rate-for-its-hjt-hyper-ion-modules-302175435.html

