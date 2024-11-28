7th CIIE Successfully Wraps: Highlights by the Numbers

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) drew to a successful close on November 10th in Shanghai. While many intangible achievements and connections were made, this year's data shows how the Expo achieved unprecedented success in global participation and business opportunities. Tentative deals totaled USD 80.01 billion, marking a 2 percent increase from the previous year.

Vibrant Participation from around the World

As a crucial platform for global collaboration, the 7th CIIE invited 77 countries and international organizations from five continents for the Comprehensive Country Exhibition. Participants incorporated unique cultures, national identities, and modern technology into booth designs, with an impressive lineup of over 200 captivating events hosted at the booths. A total of 3,496 companies from 129 countries and regions participated in the Enterprise & Business Exhibition, including 1,585 companies from 104 countries in the Belt and Road Initiative, 1,106 companies from 13 countries in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and 132 exhibitors from 35 least developed countries.

Wide Range of Cutting-Edge Innovations and Debuts

Innovative achievements and diverse debuts have consistently been a major highlight from each edition of the expo. At the 7th CIIE, the Innovation Incubation Special Section showcased 360 innovative projects from 34 countries and regions, supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups. In addition, multinational companies introduced 450 new products, services, and technologies, including over 100 global launches, 40 Asia premieres, and over 200 China debuts, unlocking momentum for new drivers of consumer demand.

International Perspectives and Collaborative Dialogues at the HQF

Serving as an important platform for international communication, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) becomes a focal point of attention at each edition of the CIIE. Focusing on trending topics, the 7th HQF attracted over 8,600 registrations and convened more than 300 globally renowned experts and leaders in politics, business, and academia. The 7th HQF also released the World Openness Report 2024 alongside the World Openness Index, delivering a message of openness and fostering international cooperation.

The 7th China International Import Expo was undoubtedly a complete success, demonstrating its significant role as a stage for advancing global cooperation. With preparations for the 8th CIIE actively underway, the expo continues to expand opportunities for global trade and economic cooperation, warmly inviting countries and enterprises from abroad to join!

Visit CIIE official website for more information: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/?from=prnewswire

