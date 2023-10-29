Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

88th CMEF Unveils Cutting-Edge Medical Breakthroughs in Shenzhen, Unleashing the Latest Medical Technologies and Solutions

29 ottobre 2023 | 06.59
SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 88th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) officially kicks off on October 28 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The four-day tradeshow will feature over 10,000 products brought by over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

The CMEF has always been a key international platform for global medical equipment enterprises to showcase their innovative strength. The 88th CMEF is a comprehensive trade show covering the entire industry chain, where exhibitors demonstrate the latest technologies, products, and applications integrating innovations, new trends and real-life scenarios:

According to industry analysis, in 2022, the scale of China's medical equipment industry reached 957.34 billion yuan and it is projected this growth will continue. With the industry upgrading achieved through technological development of the medical industry, China's medical equipment industry is expected to maintain high growth, projecting to reach a market scale of 105.64 billion yuan in 2023.

In the meantime, statistics from the World Bank have shown that the life expectancy in China reached 77.1 years in 2020 with a rising trend. The continuous improvement of life expectancy and disposable income will lead to the rapid growth of multi-level and diversified demand for health management, and the overall demand for health products and services will also increase dramatically.

CMEF will remain dedicated to the medical equipment industry, keeping abreast of the latest technology, product development, and market trends. In this way, CMEF can facilitate the continued progress of the medical equipment industry worldwide.

CMEF has recently revealed the exhibition dates for 2024, raising anticipation for the upcoming events. The 89th CMEF is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from April 11 to 14, while the 90th CMEF will be held in Shenzhen from October 12 to 15.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/88th-cmef-unveils-cutting-edge-medical-breakthroughs-in-shenzhen-unleashing-the-latest-medical-technologies-and-solutions-301970773.html

