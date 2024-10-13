Cerca nel sito
 
90th CMEF in Shenzhen Showcases Global MedTech Innovations and Insights

13 ottobre 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 90th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) has successfully kicked off in Shenzhen, running from October 12-15. This year's event spans nearly 200,000 square meters and hosts nearly 4,000 exhibitors with an audience surpassing 200,000 from over 130 countries. During the opening ceremony, Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (RSE) and the Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM) signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at shaping the future of medical development in Malaysia.

The CMEF continues to be the leading global platform integrating the entire medical device industry chain. It features product technology showcases, brand promotions, trade opportunities, and academic forums. Numerous groundbreaking products are unveiled at this year's CMEF, some of which include:

A notable feature of this year's exhibition is a strategic agreement. In June 2025, RSE will host THE HEALTH INDUSTRY SERIES – ASEAN (tHIS ASEAN) co-located with APHM. The Southeast Asian healthcare market is set for rapid expansion, with an expected annual growth rate of 10-12%. This partnership seeks to unite healthcare professionals and industry leaders in Southeast Asia, encouraging cooperation and progress to improve global health standards.

In addition, over sixty high-end conferences and forums are taking place at CMEF, with more than 1000 industry leaders exploring critical insights into healthcare advancements. Notable sessions on the WeTalk Global Stage include UK-GBA Life Sciences Business Matching, Israeli Medical Equipment Roadshow. The 90th CMEF also offers business matchmaking services at the Distributor Alliance Club, drawing thousands of distributors globally.

The ongoing success of CMEF underscores its status as the premier gateway for foreign brands entering China's market while highlighting its pivotal role in driving forward global healthcare innovations. The 91st CMEF will be held on April 8-11 in Shanghai, please stay tuned!

For more information: www.cmef.com.cn/en

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/90th-cmef-in-shenzhen-showcases-global-medtech-innovations-and-insights-302274583.html

