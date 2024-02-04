Accord Healthcare partners with ITN Business for World Cancer Day to explore how innovative approaches are helping shape the future of cancer care

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare (Accord), one of Europe's fastest growing pharmaceutical companies, marks World Cancer Day 2024 today by taking part in news-style programme for ITN Business alongside other partners from industry and the patient community united in a mission to raise awareness of the importance of working together to improve health outcomes and shape the future of cancer care.

Delivered as a news-style programme it is anchored by presenter, Simon Thomas from the ITN London studios and explores the cutting-edge research and healthcare technologies leading the charge in prevention, detection and treatment and how early diagnosis and a collaborative approach are key to a better future for patient outcomes.

The reality is every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer, with 1 in 2 people being diagnosed with some form of cancer during their lifetime[1].

Accord's film showcases how we are helping to tackle cancer highlighting our heritage as an oncology medicines company with our generic portfolio and how the company is looking to the future by bringing new and innovative medicines to market to tackle the disease.

The programme also highlights how Accord has played a leading role in partnership with NHS England and MHRA to repurpose older medicines to help new cohorts of patients.

Joseph Dunford, VP Speciality Brands, Accord Healthcare EMENA said

"With so many of us affected by cancer, this has been a really important and poignant programme to be part of. Only through collaboration between cancer experts, industry, academia and patient organizations, can we make real progress toward a world without cancer.

There is much to be positive about but more needs to be done and World Cancer Day is a fantastic moment to raise awareness of that whilst acknowledging the amazing work being done."

'Shaping the Future of Cancer Care launches on 4thFebruary 2024 to mark World Cancer Day and will be available to watch exclusively online at

https://business.itn.co.uk/programmes/shaping-the-future-of-cancer-care/

About Accord Healthcare

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Accord Healthcare is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has one of the largest market footprints of any European generic and biosimilars companies, selling generic medicines in over 80 countries around the world. This global footprint enables us to deliver vital, affordable medicines to national health systems supporting healthcare professionals to transform patient lives worldwide.

The approach of Accord is agile and inventive, always seeking to improve products and patients' access to them. Accord is driven to think differently and deliver more for the benefit of patients worldwide.

About ITN Business

Building on its decades of experience in B2B and corporate communications, ITN Business works with organisations, businesses, and brands to create a deeper, more authentic connection with their people, customers, partners, investors, or the wider world. Industry News is our broadcast news-style programming and bespoke digital campaigns for sectors, charities, and industries, sharing stories of innovation, best practice and thought leadership, to connect with the audiences that matter to our clients, and to ensure longer-term impact. For more information visit: business.itn.co.uk

[1] OECD, Health at Glance 2022, European Commission

