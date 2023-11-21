Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:50
comunicato stampa

ACI SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS UNVEILED AT UN CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE

21 novembre 2023 | 20.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute (ACI), along with NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete (NEU), will make a key sustainability announcement at COP28, November 30 – December 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The announcement is part of a joint event with the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) on Wednesday, December 6, from 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM local time at the GCCA pavilion.

Tony Nanni, President, American Concrete Institute, and Dean Frank, Executive Director, NEU, will speak on sustainability topics related to the built environment and unveil a new resource that soon will be available to the concrete construction industry. Those attending COP28 are invited to stop by the GCCA pavilion for the presentations.

"Sustainability is at the forefront of many industries, but the concrete construction community has a remarkable, elevated opportunity to fundamentally change the way civilizations are built," said ACI President Nanni. "ACI and NEU are uniquely positioned to address these initiatives and we look forward to sharing our knowledge and collaborating with organizations that share this interest."

The Conference of the Parties to the Convention, otherwise known as COP, is an initiative of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and is convening its 28th meeting at COP28 in Dubai. COP has assembled member countries every year for nearly three decades to focus the world's attention on climate change, quantify changes, and determine programs and responsibilities to slow the increase of global temperatures.

Established in 2018, GCCA aims to ensure that concrete is recognized as the sustainable building material of choice for today's needs and is committed to building a bright, resilient, and sustainable concrete future. GCCA also is an ACI International Partner as the organizations work together to develop and disseminate information on concrete, concrete structures, and especially concrete sustainability.

For more information on ACI initiatives and participation in COP28, please visit concrete.org.

For more information, contact:José CarrascoMarketingp +1.248.848.3160American Concrete Institute | Always advancingconcrete.org

Always advancing – The American Concrete Institute is a leading global authority for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, and educational, training, & certification programs. Founded in 1904, ACI is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, with a regional office in Dubai, UAE, and resource centers in Southern California, Chicago/Midwest, and the Mid-Atlantic. Visit concrete.org for additional information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811159/American_Concrete_Institute_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aci-sustainability-efforts-unveiled-at-un-climate-change-conference-301995186.html

articoli
in Evidenza