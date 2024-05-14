Adamastor introduces the FURIA, the first Portuguese supercar

PORTO, Portugal, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The history of the Portuguese car industry is filled with good examples of the significance of Portuguese entrepreneurship, the desire to "give new worlds to the world", the enormous capacity to get down to work and turn ideas into reality. In all of them we find something that unites them: one or two "geniuses" who, sometimes not in the most obvious way, or having to overcome the most unusual obstacles, end up bringing something they dreamed of to fruition. Adamastor has a lot of all these things. A lot of idealism, a lot of passion and, at the same time, a lot of know-how... The result is being presented today: the FURIA!

A supercar is, in essence, an exclusive high-performance sports car made up of specific components of superior quality, offering more power and cutting-edge technology to enthusiasts and collectors around the world. It is precisely in this segment, which is also "super" in terms of exclusivity, that Adamastor wants to position itself.

The constant growth and development of society and the economy has favoured the expansion of the number of wealthier consumers, many of whom are regular customers of the restricted supercar category. It is therefore expected that the demand for supercars will continue to increase, also favouring growth in the sector.

However, the rigour of construction, the driving experience and the high-level design and technology are equally responsible for placing Adamastor's market segment at the forefront of the evolution of expertise, R&D and technical knowledge in this top category of the exciting automotive industry. This is precisely where Adamastor wants to put itself, with the introduction of the Furia, right at the front of the pack.

Where is the first Portuguese supercar produced?

It was from its facilities in Perafita, on the outskirts of Oporto, that Adamastor worked on the development of the first Portuguese supercar. But the highly specialised engineering, production and design team also has the technical and human resources to design, develop and produce its own tools, equipment and other components, and is also committed to becoming a leader in the execution of excellent engineering projects at international level, with a special focus on designing the highest quality carbon fibre components. Adamastor Advanced Technologies was thus born.

In order to achieve this, it uses cutting-edge technical solutions, from the design stages to validation, obviously including development and production, and it has all the skills and competences that allow it, for example, to stand out as one of the main players in the industry in the production of carbon fibre components for use in the demanding automotive industry, in the new mobility solutions sector and in the challenging world of racing, while demonstrating its ability to adapt to an industry that is constantly changing and evolving.

From advanced CNC machining technology to modern 3D printing tools, including the aforementioned production of carbon fibre components, Adamastor Advanced Technologies' experience, expertise and excellent service has made it the choice of customers with specific needs, such as for the production of carbon fibre bodies and fuel tanks for off-road racing vehicles, propellers for wind power generation, among other high-precision components, where tight tolerances are crucial for the application and consequent correct operation of the component under working conditions.

In this context, Adamastor's network of partners is also one of its main assets. Each of its partners offers the experience and technical expertise needed to achieve the best results, meeting the high-quality standards and demands of its customers. Examples include partnerships with Creodynamics - virtual simulation of a wind tunnel with CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) software, as used in Formula 1; with Canopy - virtual simulation of races and lap times used by some of the teams in the FIA World Endurance Championship and Formula 2; and with Altair - FEA (Finite Element Analysis)

All the information available here: https://www.adamastor.com.pt/home

Technical specifications – Adamastor Furia

Chassis:Carbon fibre

External dimensionsLength: 4,560 mmWidth: 2,212 mmHeight: 1,098 mmWeight: 1,100 kg (dry in Race version)

Track widthFront: 1,755 mmRear: 1,705 mmWheelbase: 2,800 mm

SuspensionGeometry: decoupled double wishbones, coil spring on shock absorberAdjustments supported: toe, camber, caster, ground clearance, roll stiffness, bump stiffness

EngineArchitecture: V6, twin-turbo, sourced from Ford PerformanceDisplacement: 3.5 litresMaximum power: + 650 horsepowerMaximum torque: + 571 NmFuel: Petrol; compatible with synthetic fuelsTop speed: over 300 km/h in the road versionAcceleration from 0 to 100 km/h: around 3.5 secondsAcceleration from 0 to 200 km/h: around 10.2 seconds

Maximum downforceRace: 250 km/h - 1,800 kgRoad: 250 km/h - 1,000 kg

Brakes378 mm discs at the front and 356 mm at the rear. 6-piston callipers at the front and 4-piston callipers at the rear. Brake force variation available on Race version.

Standard equipmentABS and TC

Customisation optionsAdamastor allows a wide range of personalisation freedom for the Furia, including the interior design.

Planned production:Limited series of 60 units

Price of the road-legal version:Estimated at 1.6 million euros + tax

