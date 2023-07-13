Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:07
08:00 Ondata di maltempo al Nord, in Friuli temporali e vento fino a 130 km orari

07:41 Ucraina, Russia smentisce negoziati a luglio. Nuovi raid su Kiev

07:24 Sciopero treni, stop fino alle 15 per Trenitalia e Italo

00:11 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Per Russia pace è priorità"

00:04 Sciopero treni oggi 13 luglio 2023: Trenitalia e Italo, orari e fasce garantite

23:38 Usa, paziente spara e uccide chirurgo in clinica Tennessee

23:17 Ucraina, Russia: "Nato tornata alla Guerra fredda"

22:43 Elon Musk lancia xAI, nuova startup si occuperà di intelligenza artificiale

20:56 Trovato gene legato a Long Covid, setacciati Dna di migliaia pazienti

20:44 Caso Orlandi, Vaticano: "Condiviso desiderio famiglia arrivare a verità"

20:40 Giustizia, Schlein: "Palazzo Chigi accusa magistrati, scontro inaudito"

20:38 Sciopero treni 13 luglio, Salvini: "Ho firmato l'ordinanza che dimezza l'orario" - Video

comunicato stampa

AGC Si-Tech to Increase Production Capacity of RESIFA (TM) SUNSPHERE (TM), Cosmetic Silica Material Made from Natural Sources

13 luglio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

-Responding to Growing Demand for Alternatives to Microplastics-

AGC Inc., a Tokyo-based world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals, and high-tech materials, has announced that its 100% subsidiary AGC Si-Tech Co., Ltd., headquartered in Wakamatsu Ward, Kitakyushu City, will increase its production capacity of RESIFA (TM) SUNSPHERE (TM), a silica product that is an eco-friendly cosmetic material made from natural sources. At the Company's Wakamatsu Plant in the ward, facility expansion will be implemented to increase production capacity approximately 50% from the current level. Operations are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202307107014-O1-fb9bx98Y

AGC Si-Tech headquarters: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202307107014-O2-R78coU9q

SUNSPHERE (TM), spherical, agglomerate-free silica powder:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202307107014-O3-471v2vb7

RESIFA (TM) SUNSPHERE (TM) is a cosmetic material made from natural silica processed into a spherical shape using the Company's unique manufacturing process. The product has been used by cosmetic manufacturers worldwide since its launch in 1990. It is highly regarded for its ability to add various functions to cosmetics, including improved stickiness, blurring effects such as on wrinkles and blemishes due to its light-scattering function, and giving light and smooth feeling to cosmetics, as well as the stable supply of high-quality silica products delivered over many years.

The global cosmetics market is expected to grow over 4% per year*, driven by population growth and growing awareness of skincare. In recent years, growing concerns regarding the marine ecosystem have spurred an increasing number of inquiries for SUNSPHERE (TM), a naturally derived and highly safe cosmetic material, as an eco-friendly alternative to microplastics. AGC Si-Tech has decided to increase the capacity of SUNSPHERE (TM) to address this strong demand. The Company is also considering further expansion in the future.*Based on AGC Group's estimates

The AGC Group has set "promoting sustainability management" as one of the key strategies in its medium-term management plan, "AGC plus-2023," and is committed to contributing to solving social issues through materials innovation. The Group will continue contributing to realizing a sustainable global environment through the expansion of silica products that help to reduce environmental risk.

Reference For more information on SUNSPHERE (TM), visit: http://www.agc-sitech.com/en/product/sunsphere.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agc-si-tech-to-increase-production-capacity-of-resifa-tm-sunsphere-tm-cosmetic-silica-material-made-from-natural-sources-301876212.html

