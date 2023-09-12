Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:58 Filippine, premio Nobel Maria Ressa assolta da accusa evasione fiscale

08:58 Riforme, Meloni: "Quella costituzionale si farà con o senza la sinistra"

08:58 Ucraina-Russia, Onu: "9.614 civili uccisi da inizio guerra"

08:57 Meteo oggi Italia, picco del caldo ma da domani temporali. Estate però non è finita

08:56 Putin e Kim, incontro in Russia: armi e guerra, cosa sappiamo

07:28 Kim arrivato in Russia, incontrerà Putin

07:22 Reggio Emilia, presunto autore di 4 violenze sessuali arrestato in Francia

06:58 Europei volley 2023, oggi Italia-Olanda quarti di finale: orario, dove vedere la partita in tv

00:20 Nba, arrestato Kevin Porter: ha tentato di strangolare la fidanzata

00:06 Ucraina-Russia, controffensiva avanza anche con armi finte

00:05 Ucraina-Russia, l'analisi: "Putin? È disperato"

00:03 X Factor 2023, si scaldano i motori tra lo stop di Michielin e la bufera su Morgan

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AGC's Digital Curtain (TM) Light Control Glass Adopted for Toyota's "Century"

12 settembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Inc. headquartered in Tokyo, a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals, and high-tech materials, announced on September 12 that its Digital Curtain (TM) (*1) light control glass has been adopted for Toyota's new Century luxury model, which will be launched in 2023. The adoption of Digital Curtain (TM) in the rear seats allows for instantaneous control of light transmission and visibility, thus contributing to a spacious and comfortable cabin interior. This is the first time in the world (*2) for light control glass to be adopted for car door sections.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202309079119-O1-RB8Q17PT

Image1: Century, a new model to be released by Toyotahttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000303/202309079119/_prw_PI5lg_8mr1KoOc.jpg

Digital Curtain (TM) is a type of light control glass that reduces the heat and glare of the sunlight and ensures privacy in the dimmed mode (opaque state), while delivering a sense of openness in the transmissive mode (clear state). Until now, light control glass has been used as fixed windows, such as panoramic roofs. The new Digital Curtain (TM) has achieved not only chemical durability to withstand long-term exposure to wind, rain and sunlight, but also mechanical durability for opening, closing, raising and lowering. Additionally, the black ceramic design around the window glass was made as thin and neat as possible, which was highly evaluated as a door design befitting the prestige of the Century and led to the world's first use of light control glass in the rear door section.

The Digital Curtain (TM) eliminates the need for shades and provides a larger, more advanced and comfortable rear seating space, as well as increased privacy.

Overview of Digital Curtain (TM) light control glass - Structure Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202309079119-O3-AkPf97PQ

Digital Curtain (TM) light control glass consists of laminated glass with a special film sandwiched between two sheets of glass, which contains a special material so small that it is invisible to the eye. It reduces UV rays by approximately 99% (*3) in both dimmed and transmissive modes.

- Mechanism Image3:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000303/202309079119/_prw_PI4fl_c7OqEYe5.jpg

Voltage is used to control the distribution and orientation of the special material in the film encapsulated between the interlayers in laminated glass, enabling instantaneous switching between the dimmed and transmissive mode.

Notes: (*1) The AGC Group's product line of light control glass products for automotive applications (*2) Based on AGC research. This is the first time in the world that light control glass with laminated glass specification is used in door sections. (*3) ISO9050 standard

As the functions required of automotive glass become more sophisticated and diverse, the AGC Group will contribute to the realization of a new mobility society by providing optimal materials and solutions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agcs-digital-curtain-tm-light-control-glass-adopted-for-toyotas-century-301923998.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN06842 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Chimica_E_Farmacia Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza control glass has tulio Tm
Vedi anche
News to go
Eredità Berlusconi, i figli accettano senza riserve
News to go
Pnrr, ok Ue a terza rata per Italia
News to go
Strage Brandizzo, Papa ricorda le vittime
News to go
Russia, Cremlino conferma: Kim nei prossimi giorni in visita su invito di Putin
News to go
Juve, Exor: "Destituite di fondamento ipotesi cessione"
News to go
Varese, frode carosello in settore carburanti: Gdf sequestra conti per oltre 1,2 milioni
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, peggiorano le condizioni
News to go
Rientro a scuola oggi per Piemonte, Trentino a Valle d'Aosta
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, Meloni su dossier: "Sta accadendo qualcosa di curioso"
News to go
Caivano, spari in strada nella notte: la denuncia di don Patriciello
Terremoto Marocco, la terra continua a tremare
News to go
Nuove banconote euro in arrivo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza