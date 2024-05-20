Cerca nel sito
 
AGI to Debut at COMPUTEX 2024

20 maggio 2024 | 06.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGI Technology, a pioneering provider of high-performance storage solutions from Taiwan, will make its inaugural appearance at COMPUTEX 2024. This grant event will take place from June 4 to June 7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, where AGI will be showcasing its latest innovations at Booth #J0218.

Event DetailsDate: June 4 - 7, 2024Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1Booth: #J0218

AGI will present cutting-edge technology across three main themes:

Spotlight Innovations

- Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD: The world's first 2TB microSD card, exclusively produced by AGI, sets a new standard in mass production and storage capacity.

- TURBOJET RGB DDR5 Series: This DDR5 series, featuring RGB lighting and a heat sink for overclocking, delivers exceptional performance.

- EDM38 Portable SSD for Mobile: A portable SSD with MagSafe-compatible magnetic attachment that offers lightweight portability.

Ultra-Spec Solutions

- SATA 8TB SSD: This 8TB SATA SSD is pushing the limits of consumer-grade storage, setting a new benchmark for capacity.

- PCIe 16TB SSD: A 16TB PCIe SSD that leads in the HMB domain, providing unmatched performance.

Customization Zone

AGI will showcase tailored storage solutions that meet unique customer needs.

We welcome you to visit AGI at Booth #J0218 to discover these innovations and explore collaboration opportunities.

About AGI

AGI is a leading provider of high-performance storage solutions, offering a range of innovative products that meet the evolving needs of its customers. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge storage capacities and superior performance, AGI empowers its customers to achieve exceptional digital experiences.

Contact Information

Sales Teamsales@agi-tech.com.tw+8862-27937256www.agi-gear.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414525/BANNER_COMPUTEX10.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agi-to-debut-at-computex-2024-302147537.html

