Ainstein's Flagship US-D1 Radar Altimeter Celebrates 20,000 Production Unit Milestone with Price Reduction

LAWRENCE, Kan., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainstein, a trusted leader in radar sensing solutions since 2015, is excited to announce that the US-D1 Radar Altimeter has achieved a major high-volume production milestone delivering its 20,000th unit! Commercialized in 2017 and deployed in over 40 countries, the US-D1 is the gold standard in short-range radar altimeters providing reliable precision altitude measurements regardless of weather, lighting, or environmental conditions.

Trusted by over 600 clients, Ainstein extends our gratitude to the loyal customers who have helped us reach wide-scale international adoption of our flagship product – the US-D1. This volume achievement has allowed us to collaborate with our industry supply chain partners to scale operations and reduce overall component costs that we wish to pass to our customers. Effective April 22, customers can purchase the US-D1 for just $499 per unit, down from $599.

At Ainstein, customers are our partners in the journey toward innovation and excellence. This decision to reduce the price of the US-D1 stems from a deep-seated desire to ensure that every customer can access cutting-edge radar technology, regardless of changing economic conditions.

"We are excited to share this value forward with our customers. Each unit will continue to embody the same quality, reliability, and precision that our customers have come to expect." expressed Maggie Williams, Ainstein's Chief Strategy Officer.

By sharing cost savings with customers, Ainstein aims to foster long-term partnerships and mutual success. "We believe that by empowering our customers with affordable access to our cutting-edge radar technology, we can contribute to their growth and prosperity," added Williams. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and their satisfaction remains our top priority."

For more information about Ainstein, visit https://ainstein.ai or email sales@ainstein.ai. Ainstein is prepared to provide exemplary customer service and support throughout this transition.

About Ainstein

Ainstein is a leading provider of radar sensor solutions for autonomous aerospace, automotive, internet of things (IoT), and sports markets. Dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction, Ainstein delivers cutting-edge radar technology to meet the evolving needs of its valued customers. Based in Lawrence, Kansas, with backing from major investors like Doosan Bobocat, Ainstein stands out in its expertise and global network of Integrators, Distributors, Investors, and Partners, to overcome traditional radar industry constraints such as cost, weight, and performance issues.

