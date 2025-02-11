AIRS Medical Partners with Incepto to Deliver SwiftMR® to Leading Diagnostic Imaging Providers in Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a pioneer in AI-powered MRI reconstruction technology, has partnered with Incepto, Europe's leading provider of AI solutions for medical imaging, to expand access to SwiftMR across Europe. Through this collaboration, diagnostic imaging providers can seamlessly integrate advanced AI technology into their workflows.

Expanding access to careSwiftMR leverages deep learning to reduce MRI scan times by up to 50%1 while simultaneously enhancing image quality. By integrating SwiftMR with Incepto's Folio platform, hospitals and clinics across these regions will be able to streamline their workflows and expand patient access to high-quality care.

"We're thrilled to partner with Incepto and bring SwiftMR to more healthcare providers across Europe," said Hyeseong Lee, CEO of AIRS Medical. "This collaboration will enable radiology centers to reduce MRI scan times and ultimately improve the level of care in these markets."

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for AIRS Medical," added Jayden Jung, Head of EMEA at AIRS Medical. "By combining our advanced deep learning technology with Incepto's powerful AI platform, we're empowering healthcare providers to deliver more efficient and precise care."

SwiftMR benefitsBy reducing appointment time slots, SwiftMR benefits all key stakeholders:

About AIRS MedicalAIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies. The company's flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards for its speed in MRI, and the team behind it has been celebrated as innovators in AI. Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

About InceptoFounded in 2018, Incepto is Europe's leading platform for artificial intelligence solutions applied to medical imaging. With a presence in 350 clinics and the capacity to process over 400,000 radiological exams monthly, Incepto collaborates with medical professionals to implement effective AI solutions. Incepto's mission includes co-creating tailored applications, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, optimizing care pathways, and elevating patient care standards. Recognized as a French Tech France 2030 startup since 2023, the company invites healthcare stakeholders to join in redefining the future through innovative and collaborative AI solutions.

1 For investigational purposes in countries outside of the United States, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. FDA 510(k)-cleared to support images with scan time reduction by up to 50% in the United States.

