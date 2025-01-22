Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2025
Alamar Biosciences Unveils NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ

22 gennaio 2025 | 15.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Revolutionary tool enables comprehensive quantitation of immune response in clinical cohorts.

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is proud to announce the launch of the NULISAseq™ Inflammation Panel AQ, setting a new standard in profiling the immune response in clinical or longitudinal studies. Designed to deliver unparalleled coverage and precision, the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ empowers researchers to discover novel signatures of disease progression or therapeutic response with absolute quantitative measurements of over 150 key protein biomarkers from a single sample.

With exceptional sensitivity, the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ enables the detection of cytokine levels in both normal and disease states, providing a robust platform for tracking immune changes from baseline or following therapeutic interventions in clinical cohorts. This transformative solution redefines precision in biomarker discovery and clinical research.

Key features and benefits of the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ:

"The NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ is the largest panel for absolute quantification available and represents a major leap forward in precision proteomics," said Yuling Luo, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "Its unprecedented sensitivity and dynamic range provide researchers with the tools to push the boundaries of immune system research, ultimately advancing our understanding of health and disease."

The NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ is built on Alamar Biosciences' proprietary NULISA™ technology, which combines a patented sequential immunocomplex capture and release mechanism with next generation sequencing to deliver multiplexed, high sensitivity protein analysis. Using just 10μL of sample (25μL input), the panel addresses critical challenges in sample-limited studies, making it ideal for applications in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

For more information about the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ, visit alamarbio.com/inflamAQ.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA™ Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810182/Alamar_Logo_WhiteOutline_RGB_4x1_Logo_V1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alamar-biosciences-unveils-nulisaseq-inflammation-panel-aq-302357469.html

