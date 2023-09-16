Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 16 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:22 Firenze, canoista scompare in lago dei Renai: ricerche in corso

17:08 Juventus-Lazio 3-1, doppio Vlahovic e Chiesa: vittoria bianconera

16:58 Maneskin, concerto a sorpresa a Times Square: folla in visibilio - Video

16:48 F1, Gp Singapore: Ferrari in pole con Sainz, poi Russell e Leclerc

16:47 Migranti, Salvini: "Europa assente e arrogante"

16:43 Speziale (Gvm): "San Carlo Nancy riferimento per cardiochirurgia accreditata"

16:24 F1, a Gp Singapore terribile incidente per Stroll - Video

16:21 Imola, travolge e uccide medico in moto: 24enne arrestato

16:01 Federico Bucci, morto prorettore Politecnico

15:47 Pordenone, scontro auto-moto: un morto

15:24 Lega, Pontida parte dai giovani: mille attesi da tutta Italia

15:08 Lega, verso Pontida senza Bossi. Il Senatur resta a Gemonio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ampace Has Forged Strategic Collaborations with Multiple Industry Chain Enterprises to Accelerate Growth in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market

16 settembre 2023 | 17.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace"), a company renowned for its commitment to pioneering lithium battery research and innovation, marked its inaugural presence at the 21st China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition, unveiling its cutting-edge "Kun-Era" series of lithium batteries. During this event, Ampace has inked pivotal strategic cooperation agreements with a host of leading electric motorcycle companies and prominent battery-swapping enterprises.

Chongqing LONCIN Motorcycle Co., Ltd.

Chongqing LONCIN Motorcycle Co., Ltd. specializes in motorcycles and engines with products spanning over 100 countries and regions. At last year's China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, the first e-motorcycle R5T, introduced under the BRICOSE brand by LONCIN, proudly featured Ampace batteries.

Nanjing VMOTO Motorcycle Co., Ltd.

Nanjing VMOTO Motorcycle Co., Ltd. stands as a global heavyweight in the realm of new energy e-motorcycles and serves as a provider of new energy solutions. Ampace's inaugural product in the e-motorcycle sector, the 7245, supplied power to VMOTO's esteemed TC-MAX, catering to the high-end cross-riding segment.

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. holds a commanding position within the electric vehicle industry. The "Kun-Era" battery, designed to substantially extend vehicle range while alleviating range anxiety, is poised to support Yadea's endeavors in promoting "green mobility" both domestically and internationally.

Segway-Ninebot Technology Co., Ltd.

In the micro-vehicle sector, Ampace plays a pivotal role as a key strategic partner of Segway-Ninebot Technology Co., Ltd. Ampace provides customized lithium batteries for Segway-Ninebot's flagship models. In 2019, Segway-Ninebot launched the E-125 electric scooter, powered by Ampace's 7427 power battery pack. Impressively, the cumulative supply of 7427 battery packs has now exceeded 100,000 sets.

Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd. occupies a prominent position as a major player in the high-displacement fuel motorcycle market, with its products being exported to nearly 100 countries and regions globally. The "ZEEHO" brand, launched by CFMOTO Power, encompasses products such as AE6 and AE8, all of which feature Ampace lithium batteries.

Indonesia's Premier Battery-Swapping Company-- SWAP

Ampace has meticulously designed a comprehensive urban battery-swapping solution. With the introduction of the dedicated "Kun-Era" battery for e-motorcycles and urban battery-swapping, Ampace's highly efficient urban battery-swapping solution is poised to elevate the service quality and experiences of SWAP users even further.

Contact: Janice Ye, yeqq@ampacetech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212717/Ampace_at_the_21st_China_International_Motorcycle_Trade_Exhibition.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-has-forged-strategic-collaborations-with-multiple-industry-chain-enterprises-to-accelerate-growth-in-the-global-electric-motorcycle-market-301929702.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN11953 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Energia ICT Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition unveiling its cutting edge Kun Era Cina compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
News to go
L'Unesco 'salva' Venezia, non entra in black list siti a rischio
News to go
Covid Italia, sale incidenza in ultimi 7 giorni
News to go
America's Cup, da oggi a domenica le regale preliminari
News to go
Palermo, Gdf sequestra 17 kg di droga nascosta in furgone
News to go
Lavoro, disoccupazione cala al 7,6% nel secondo trimestre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, liberato villaggio vicino Bakhmut
News to go
Ancora sbarchi di migranti a Lampedusa
News to go
Alluvione Libia, proseguono attività Protezione civile italiana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza