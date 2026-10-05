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AMPERA SUBMITS COMPREHENSIVE ENGAGEMENT PLAN TO THE U.S. NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION

05 ottobre 2026 | 22.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced nuclear company AMPERA has submitted a comprehensive Regulatory Engagement Plan to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) as part of the pre-application phase of the licensing process. The company anticipates submitting its combined manufacturing and fuel fabrication facility license application by October 2027.

As part of this phase of the licensing process, AMPERA is providing detailed information on key development topics such as its innovative design features, methodologies and analysis to accelerate and de-risk the regulatory review period.

AMPERA's licensing and commercialization plan aligns with the NRC's recently established Office of Advanced Reactors (OAR). The OAR is responsible for implementing an integrated regulatory approach that enables the safe deployment of advanced reactor technologies. 

The current scope of AMPERA's plan is integrated, covering reactor licensing under Title 10 of the Code of Federal Regulations (10 CFR) Parts 40, 53, 70 and 71 to support nuclear material activities, fuel fabrication, reactor core manufacturing and module deployment to multiple sites. With recent and anticipated changes in the regulatory rulemaking space for advanced microreactor technology, AMPERA's plan provides flexibility to establish the most effective and efficient licensing path for commercialization and worldwide deployment.

"Through this process, we will share technical details with regulators, protect our intellectual property and bolster confidence in advanced nuclear technology," said AMPERA Founder and CEO Brian Matthews. "We are looking forward to reviewing our plans with the NRC for AMPERA's commercial subcritical, thorium-fueled, modular system."

Unlike conventional light water reactors, AMPERA's thorium-based fuel and subcritical operating systems take advantage of an external neutron generator to initiate and sustain operation, creating an additional layer of operational control while enabling innovative fuel cycle approaches. On Aug. 26, AMPERA and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced a strategic partnership for advanced nuclear fuel development.

"We are making great progress, continuing to strengthen our team and looking forward to continued engagement with regulators and stakeholders," said AMPERA's Licensing Strategist, Dr. April Smith. "We are bringing differentiated technology to market. The NRC is willing to take on the challenge, and we are excited to work with them on this first-of-a-kind technology in the microreactor space."

AMPERA has added Michael Hamer as Director of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs. A graduate of the U.S. Navy Nuclear Program, Hamer has more than 25 years of licensing experience for nuclear power projects in the U.S., South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Poland and Canada. Combining these accomplishments with over 16 years in applied health physics, Hamer brings deep and holistic expertise to licensing. Hamer and Dr. Smith will anchor AMPERA's licensing activities as it develops the company's "PowerNOW. NuclearNEXT." platform.

About AMPERAAMPERA is an advanced energy technology company developing scalable power solutions for data center, defense, industrial and maritime applications. Through its "PowerNOW. NuclearNEXT." strategy, AMPERA combines advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and next-generation energy technologies to deliver reliable, factory-built power systems. Its proprietary Integrated Energy Architecture™ supports waste heat recovery, conventionally fueled power generation and advanced subcritical nuclear energy, creating a seamless pathway to the future of clean, abundant energy. Learn more at www.amperaglobal.com.

Media ContactGreg.Brostowicz@amperaglobal.com(561) 320-1980

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