Giovedì 15 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:20
comunicato stampa

Amphenol Partners with Melni Technologies to Further Expand Solar Splice Connector Series

15 febbraio 2024 | 18.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RadCrimp solar splice connector significantly improves crimp reliability in the field

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Sustainable Technologies has once again partnered with Melni Technologies, this time to expand its RadCrimp series of solar splice connectors. The expanded series now includes connectors with current ratings of 50A for 8AWG and 65A for 6AWG cable.

Technical Specifications

Developed to Reduce FailureThe innovative RadCrimp was developed to significantly improve crimp reliability in the field, while helping to reduce the amount of crimp related failures that are directly related to improper crimping, including eliminating the risk of cross mating connectors produced by different manufacturers.

Ideal for use in new solar PV installations, field retrofits and repairs in solar installations and any other field terminations requiring a robust sealed power connection. These connectors feature a simple and fast termination, eliminating the need for crimping and the use of specialized crimp tools, making them safe to install by field technicians. Melni's dual spiral termination technology allows for a very quick, easy and long-lasting connection with a pull strength unparalleled by its competitors.

These crimpless butt splice solar connectors are assembled by stripping the PV wire/cable, inserting them into the connector and tightening the connector end caps to the specified torque. Since the RadCrimp is a single connector, there is no risk of mating incompatible connectors from different manufacturers and violating UL 6703 requirements. The secure crimpless termination eliminates the risk of crimp related assembly failure in the field.

Robust solar connectorCertified to UL 6703 for 1500V DC specifications, this robust solar connector has a current rating of 50A for 8AWG wire and 65A for 6AWG wire. It offers simple and fast field termination and sealing without any special crimp tools. Low resistance wire termination and sealing can be completed in one action. The connector has an IP68 rating, making it suitable for all outdoor power applications, including solar, telecom, ESS, lightning, back-up power generation, etc.

For full news release and hi-res photo: https://www.amphenol-industrial.com/radcrimp-8-6awg-news

Contact: The Simon Group, Inc.Joanna Puglisi-BarleyPhone: (215) 453-8700E-mail: publicrelations@simongroup.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amphenol-partners-with-melni-technologies-to-further-expand-solar-splice-connector-series-302063316.html

