circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

ANDRITZ deploys Komgo's GTK as its global multi-bank trade finance platform

20 novembre 2025 | 12.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENEVA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANDRITZ, a global leader of solutions to the pulp & paper, metals, hydropower and environment & energy sectors has selected GTK (Global Trade Konnect) from Komgo as its global multi-bank trade finance solution to accelerate digitalization and harmonize processes across the Group. Known internally as "Global Trade by Komgo," the trade finance management system centralizes the management of guarantees, letters of credit, and credit risk insurance into a single digital tool, while providing a secure communication layer to financial institutions worldwide.

The program, now live with three pilot entities, will onboard 300 users across 40 countries, digitalizing communications with 30+ financing partners, including banks, brokers, and insurers. By consolidating activity into one system of record with structured data and automated workflows, GTK enables faster, safer, and more transparent execution of cross-border trade.

"GTK is another step forward in our commitment to digitalization, process harmonization, and operational excellence aligned with our strategic targets. It helps us work smarter, stay aligned across the globe, and ensure we deliver value through modern, efficient tools." — Minna Helppi, SVP Group Finance, ANDRITZ

An enterprise-wide impactFor ANDRITZ as a company, GTK ensures global consistency in trade finance management, reduces errors through automation, improves data accuracy and transparency, and proactively manages risks and deadlines with alerts and reporting.

Benefits at entity levelAll legal entities adopt the same streamlined workflows and gain real-time visibility on credit line usage and approval flows. Teams spend less time on paperwork and coordination, redirecting effort to value-added tasks.

A better experience for employeesGTK introduces simpler, user-friendly processes, clear responsibilities supported by training, and centralized storage of documents and communications—strengthening collaboration across regions and functions.

About ANDRITZ

As a globally leading supplier of solutions to the pulp & paper, metals, hydropower, and environment & energy sectors, ANDRITZ creates growth that matters—for the business, the people, and our planet. With a passion for innovative technologies, ANDRITZ drives the green transition by helping industries worldwide enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize emissions.

About Komgo

Komgo is a Swiss-based fintech providing secure, interoperable solutions for digital trade finance. Its platform connects corporates and financial institutions globally, enabling structured data exchanges, automated workflows, and multi-bank connectivity. GTK (Global Trade Konnect) is Komgo's enterprise application for unified trade finance management.

Media contacts:

At Komgo: Tim-Emilien TRAN NGOC, tim.tran@komgo.io 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828671/Kongo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828670/Komgo_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/andritz-deploys-komgos-gtk-as-its-global-multi-bank-trade-finance-platform-302621645.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN29932 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Altro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Il Papa ad Assisi, arrivato alla Porziuncola per incontrare i Vescovi - Video
"Per i cristiani perseguitati e la libertà religiosa", Montecitorio si veste di rosso - Video
Roma, l'ingorgo al Colosseo lo risolve la suora "pizzardone": "Faccio il vigile, così vi mando a casa prima" - Video
Carfagna presenta proposta di legge per orfani di femminicidio: "Stato non deve lasciarli soli" - Video
Firmato il nuovo contratto di medici e sanitari - Video
Coldiretti: "Prezzi agricoli in picchiata, le aziende rischiano di fallire"
Stati generali salute Lazio, Rocca: “Lavoro dei tavoli continuerà, a testa bassa per risposte ai cittadini” - Video
News to go
Salta trattativa ex Ilva, sindacati proclamano 24 ore di sciopero
Unipol apre sede a Bruxelles, Cimbri: "Leggi sempre più fatte in Ue"
News to go
Influenza, già colpiti 1,7 milioni di italiani
News to go
Maltempo in Friuli, Coldiretti: oltre mille ettari di cereali e ortaggi sott'acqua
News to go
Telemarketing, dal 19 novembre stop a chiamate commerciali da finti cellulari italiani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza