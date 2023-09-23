Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 23 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Aokang, China's Top Men's Shoe Brand Unveils New Collections at Milan Fashion Week

23 settembre 2023 | 20.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aokang Shoes Sales Co., Ltd ("Aokang"), China's No.1 men's footwear brand, is unveiling the new "Juexing" limited collection, which translates into "awakening," at the show under the theme of "Jue", which is appearing at the iconic Milan Fashion Week. Aokang is the first Chinese footwear brand showcasing its collections at Milan Fashion Week.

As part of the side events at Milan Fashion Week, Aokang collaborated with renowned Chinese calligrapher artist Zhu Jingyi to stage the spectacular runway show "JueXingZhongGuo", which means "Awakening China", centering on Chinese water ink art. Zhu wowed the audiences with an impressive calligraphy performance, Aokang also released a Milan Fashion Week limited edition sneaker co-branded with Zhu.

The collection is jointly designed by Italian creative footwear designer Mirco Scoccia, who previously designed for Bottega Veneta. With this collection, Aokang is introducing a new product concept to the market – Athletic Leather Shoes for business and comfort, combining a wide and stylish external silhouette, a high-fashion leather upper, and a comfortable, soft, and flexible sneaker sole:

The "Juexing" footwear collection with superior comfort highlights Aokang's globally leading, self-developed technology with a national invention patent – the dual-circulation, infinite breathability system that leverages the three core technologies of nanotechnology, microporous, and microencapsulation technologies.

Scoccia said the "Juexing" collection as a symbol of comfort , that a good design is creating self-expression with comfort as the foundation. Aokang's commitment to innovating more comfortable leather athletic footwear also showed the world the awakening and confidence of Chinese brand.

"Aokang is very happy to be the first Chinese footwear brand to launch at Milan Fashion Week, and looking ahead, we will continue to bring comfortable footwear products that meet the consumers' expectations fully," said Wang Chen, Vice President of Aokang.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219303/Wang_Chen_vice_president_Aokang_writes_eyes_a_dragon_painted.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aokang-chinas-top-mens-shoe-brand-unveils-new-collections-at-milan-fashion-week-301936883.html

