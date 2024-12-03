Appian Unveils Latest Platform Release for Better Process and Better Outcomes

New enhancements scale high-volume workflows and increase efficiency and analysis with AI

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced its latest platform release, which delivers process automation powered by enterprise AI. Appian helps organisations design, automate, and optimise business processes and this release introduces new features across the platform, making it faster and easier to understand, interact with, and explore data within applications. This release introduces Appian Autoscale and enhanced AI insights, giving organisations better operational efficiency, scalability, and process performance. Appian was already the scalability leader. Now, with Autoscale, Appian enables customers to scale six million processes per hour, 10x more than Appian's previous benchmark.

Appian Autoscale lets organisations scale high-volume, straight-through processes, whether handling real-time claims validation, continuous transaction monitoring, credit risk scoring, or other high-throughput processes. With Autoscale, users can easily scale new or existing processes and monitor performance with tools that give insight into millions of process instances. A detailed process history also helps identify and resolve issues quickly, ensuring smooth operations even during high demand.

Helia, a leading Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) provider in Australia, uses the Appian Platform to automate processes and create an interconnected workplace. By automating claims management, Helia reduced processing time from two days to under 10 minutes, enhancing the lender experience. Helia evaluated Appian Autoscale during its beta program earlier this year.

"We achieved all of our application scale and performance goals with Appian Autoscale," said Bharat Marwaha, Automation Platform Leader, Helia.

Additional generative AI enhancements in Appian's latest release include:

"As organisations grow, they must rapidly scale operations and turn ideas into actionable strategies to stay competitive," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder of Appian. "With Appian Autoscale and our AI capabilities, enterprises can build resilient and adaptable processes that respond instantly. By embedding agentic AI that autonomously responds to stimuli within structured processes, Appian enables AI to use data effectively. This approach enables seamless collaboration between human and digital systems to drive actions for maximised returns."

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimise important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organisations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

