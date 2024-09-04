Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
comunicato stampa

Applied Materials Appoints Florent Ducrot as Head of European Operations

04 settembre 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Mr. Ducrot brings strong customer relationships and business development expertise during an exciting time for the semiconductor industry

GRENOBLE, France, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced Florent Ducrot, Vice President and General Manager, to serve as the Head of European Operations. Mr. Ducrot has more than three decades of experience in the semiconductor industry, spanning marketing, service and business development. During his 21 years at Applied Materials, he has led initiatives which contributed to significant growth of the company's services business.

 

 

Mr. Ducrot succeeds James Robson who is retiring after more than 35 years at Applied.

"Florent has a long, well-regarded track record of building value for our customers throughout Europe and globally, and we are excited to have him take over the management of the Europe region," said Ryan Gibson, Vice President and Regional General Manager North America and Europe, Applied Materials. "Florent's strong business development leadership and deep semiconductor industry expertise will benefit Applied as the company scales its operations to support future growth in the region."

"I'm thrilled to lead the European team as we see the impact of incredible shifts in technology, especially the Internet of Things, AI, electric vehicles and clean energy, which are driving demand for more chips and further innovation," said Florent Ducrot. "It is exciting to be a part of these major advances in semiconductor technology, which will enable chips with higher performance and better energy-efficiency."

Mr. Ducrot's previous role at Applied was Vice President of Business Development for Applied Global Services, where he was instrumental in the strong growth of the business by developing, defining and supporting innovative services to help customers accelerate the ramp of new technologies to high-volume production, improve yield and optimize costs.

Also during his time at Applied, Mr. Ducrot held leadership positions in service marketing for 200mm equipment, regional sales for services in Europe, and he served as Country President for Applied Materials in France.

Mr. Ducrot holds a technical and sales degree from Orleans University.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:Audrey Pariente (editorial/media) +491743365768

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495283/Applied_Materials.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applied-materials-appoints-florent-ducrot-as-head-of-european-operations-302237120.html

