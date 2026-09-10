Arasan furthers MIPI I3C® compliance with its participation at the I3C® interop in Taipei

Arasan Chip Systems, announces its participation at the MIPI I3C® Interop Session in Taipei with its I3C® Host IP, I3C® Dual IP and I3C® Device IP on Oct 19-20, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems announces its participation in the I3C® Interoperability Session to be held at the sidelines of the Member Meeting in Taipei. Arasan will test its I3C® Host IP, I3C® Dual Mode IP (supports I3C® Host & Device) and I3C® Device IP with other I3C® interop participants. Arasan will also test its licensable proprietary I3C® software stack.

Arasan has been a consistent participant in the MIPI I3C® Interoperability sessions and has participated in multiple such events globally to date. Our participation not only ensures compliance of our I3C® IP, but also furthers the I3C® standard through interoperability and compliance among vendors.

"We continue to invest in ensuring the compliance of our portfolio of Total MIPI I3C® IP through participation at the I3C® interoperability sessions held by MIPI." said Prakash Kamath, CTO at Arasan. "Interoperability events also help us build relationships with other participants and we pass on the benefits through delivery of I3C® specifications compliant products to our licensees."

The I3C® HCI™ specification standardizes the interface to enable building of common software drivers. Arasan is testing its I3C® Host IP compliant to the latest I3C® HCI™ v1.2 specifications along with its linux software stack and I3C® HDK which are also available to customers.

Arasan's I3C® IP is fully configurable across multiple parameters through simple scripts. Our I3C® IP has been seamlessly integrated with our MIPI CSI-2® IP cores along with our C-PHY™ IP and D-PHY™ IP to enable camera sensor control. Sensor and AP vendors can license the entire package of I3C®, CSI® and C/D-PHY™ IP from Arasan.

Arasan I3C® IP has been licensed by over 25 companies, is silicon proven and in production on multiple SoC's. More information on Arasan's I3C® IP can be found at: https://www.arasan.com/products/mipi/I3C®/

To license Arasan's Total I3C® IP including its I3C® Controller IP, I3C® PHY IP and I3C® software stack, please contact bonnie.noufer@arasan.com

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software.Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. For more information, please visit arasan.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arasan-furthers-mipi-i3c-compliance-with-its-participation-at-the-i3c-interop-in-taipei-302874640.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.