circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 12:27
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ARBOR Technology Showcases Innovative Solutions at Embedded World 2025

18 febbraio 2025 | 12.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, will participate in Embedded World 2025. The company will display cutting-edge industrial products designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and flexibility.

Edge AI, instant decisions: Designed for edge AI, the FPC-5211 excels at handling the demanding computational requirements of modern smart city applications. It can process large volumes of data from various sensors, such as LiDAR for autonomous vehicles and cameras for industrial quality control. By performing AI inference at the edge, the FPC-5211 minimizes latency and enables real-time decision-making.

Integrating remote I/O and energy IoT: ARBOR will demonstrate its latest advancements in remote I/O and energy IoT integration. As a result of this powerful combination, it is possible to monitor and control energy management immediately, to optimize energy consumption, and to facilitate preventive maintenance.

A masterpiece of stackable and compact design: Featuring Din-rail and EzIO modular design, the ARES-1983H series offers unparalleled flexibility and customization. It's a unique feature developed by ARBOR Technology to satisfy the diverse needs of the industrial PC market. The modular I/O design of EzIO facilitates quick project responses.

Cost-effective, customizable, and reliable HMIs: Streamline your production with ARBOR iTC and SP HMIs. These user-friendly HMIs offer a range of sizes and touch capabilities, integrating seamlessly to boost efficiency and OEE while minimizing downtime.

Extensive Embedded Computer and Module Portfolio: ARBOR Technology will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of embedded computers and modules, designed to meet the diverse needs of industrial customers.

"At Embedded World 2025, we will showcase how ARBOR's solutions empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve." said Charles, Senior Sales Manager for Europe. "Join us to discover how our innovative products can enhance your operations and drive your business forward."

Embedded World 2025

NürnbergMesse GmbH

Date: Mar. 11-13 | Booth: Hall 3, 3-455arbor-technology.com  

ARBOR is a global leader in industrial IoT, rugged mobility, and edge AI computing. We provide comprehensive system integration, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. Together with our partners, we develop complete solutions for a wide variety of applications across an array of industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent future by providing mobility and embedded computing devices that drive smarter, more efficient operations.

Contact:Rex PanAssistant Managerrexpan@arbor.com.tw https://arbor-technology.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622070/EW25_1200x1200_FPC_5211.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arbor-technology-showcases-innovative-solutions-at-embedded-world-2025-302378805.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN21314 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Bonus musica 2025, chi può richiedere le detrazioni
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei oggi, ultime news
News to go
Btp Più, fino a quando è possibile acquistarlo
News to go
Papa ricoverato al Gemelli, come sta oggi
News to go
Sanremo 2025, boom di interazioni social
News to go
Porsche taglierà 1.900 posti di lavoro in due stabilimenti tedeschi
News to go
Bancomat, ecco come cambierà il prelievo dei contanti
News to go
San Valentino al ristorante per 6 milioni di italiani
News to go
Ferrero, approvato bilancio consolidato: +8,9% in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Trump pronto a incontro con Putin per fine guerra
News to go
Mattarella: "Italia Paese accogliente e aperto"
News to go
Decreto flussi, oggi terzo click day


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza