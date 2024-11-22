Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 22 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:30
Arctech Inaugurates New European Headquarters in Madrid, Paving the Way for a Grand European Expansion

22 novembre 2024 | 09.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solutions provider, celebrated the relocation of its European headquarters in Madrid, Spain, on November 18th with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was attended by Chairman and President Cai Hao, General Manager of EU market, Pedro Magalhaes, and other distinguished guests. The relocation signifies Arctech's deeper integration into the European market and its commitment to expanding its business and influence there.

Spain, located in southwest Europe, has abundant solar resources. In 2023, it installed 5.59 GW of new photovoltaic capacity, bringing the total to 25.54 GW, a 28% rise from the previous year. Other European countries like Italy, Greece, and Romania have also seen significant growth in photovoltaic installations due to energy transition needs and government incentives.

Acknowledging the vast potential and robust market demand for solar energy in Europe, Arctech entered the market in 2023 by establishing a service center, a regional headquarters, and a R&D center in Spain. Today, the company has developed a comprehensive service system that encompasses the entire lifecycle of solar projects, offering solution design, service support, delivery assurance, and O&M support.

The expansion of Arctech's European headquarters aims to strengthen its local service network, allowing it to establish differentiated customer support, project support, and delivery support teams to meet the customized solution and lifecycle service requirements of the European market.

Chairman and President at Arctech, Mr. Cai Hao, said in his opening remark, "Arctech has always adhered to a globalized strategy and integrated into the global community with an open and inclusive attitude. The relocation of the European headquarters is a significant strategic move to build differentiated product and service capabilities centered around our European clients. With an even more open posture, we will integrate into Spanish and European society and industrial ecosystems, creating more growth opportunities, contributing more job opportunities to society, and taking on more social responsibilities."

Arctech, guided by a customer-centric philosophy, has rolled out localization strategies this year including establishing manufacturing bases in Saudi Arabia and Brazil, setting up a Middle East R&D center, and relocating its European headquarters. Currently, the company has three offshore regional headquarters, four service centers, 17 branches, and six manufacturing bases globally, enabling its international growth through a combination of global and local service networks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565235/KT3_6700.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-inaugurates-new-european-headquarters-in-madrid-paving-the-way-for-a-grand-european-expansion-302314048.html

