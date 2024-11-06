Cerca nel sito
 
Arjo and Bruin Biometrics conclude distribution agreement, Bruin Biometrics resumes direct sales and marketing of Provizio® SEM Scanner

06 novembre 2024 | 18.35
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bruin Biometrics and Arjo announce the immediate transition of direct sales and marketing of the Provizio® SEM Scanner to Bruin Biometrics, following four years of cooperation between the companies.

As communicated earlier this year, the companies decided not to extend the distribution agreement for the Provizio SEM Scanner. Accordingly, and effective today, all sales and marketing of the Provizio SEM Scanner products transition from Arjo to Bruin Biometrics. Both companies remain fully committed to supporting customers throughout the process to ensure a continued high level of customer service.

"Supporting Provizio SEM Scanner users' work to achieve a zero incidence of preventable pressure injuries in all care settings is our top priority and we look forward to supporting Provizio SEM Scanner users directly to help overcome this challenge," commented Bruin Biometrics' CEO, Martin Burns.

"Pressure injuries represent a significant economic challenge for healthcare systems worldwide, and Arjo has extensive experience in both prevention and treatment within this area. We see a growing interest for our other solutions and are fully committed to continue supporting our customers in their efforts to prevent pressure injuries," says Joacim Lindoff, President & CEO of Arjo.

For more information about Bruin Biometrics, please contact:Kate Hancock, EVP External Communications, Bruin Biometrics Tel: +447827315347Email: khancock@bruinbiometrics.com

Media contact details:Joanna Dodd, Alicia Barkle Rochester PR Group: joanna.dodd@rochesterprgroup.com, alicia.barkle@rochesterprgroup.com 

ABOUT Bruin Biometrics

Bruin Biometrics LLC is a pioneer in modernizing healthcare with biometric sensor technology for early detection and monitoring of chronic, preventable conditions in collaboration with clinicians. Bruin Biometrics work on SEM Assessment Technology has been recognized with multiple global healthcare innovation awards and is implemented in healthcare facilities across a variety of care settings. Bruin Biometrics HQ is based in Los Angeles, USA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549409/Provizio_SEM_Scanner.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3604/BRUIN_BIOMETRICS1__LLC_LOGO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arjo-and-bruin-biometrics-conclude-distribution-agreement-bruin-biometrics-resumes-direct-sales-and-marketing-of-provizio-sem-scanner-302297639.html

in Evidenza