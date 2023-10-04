Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 08:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:49 Ucraina, Russia: "31 droni abbattuti a Belgorod, Bryansk e Kursk"

07:11 Incidente Mestre, 21 morti. Rimosso pullman precipitato, analisi video

01:18 Incidente pullman Mestre, intervento dei vigili del fuoco - Video

00:01 Incidente pullman Mestre, bimba di 4 anni ferita: "Di lei non si sa nulla"

23:35 Pullman precipitato a Mestre, cause incidente e vittime: cosa sappiamo

23:19 Champions, Inter-Benfica 1-0: gol di Thuram

23:12 Usa, speaker McCarthy destituito dalla Camera: non era mai successo

23:06 Napoli-Real Madrid 2-3, decide l'autogol di Meret: beffa Champions

22:16 Roma, attacco con machete: due feriti, uno gravissimo

22:07 Pullman Mestre, "è caduto un bus": i soccorsi dopo l'incidente - Video

21:08 Allerta Oms, virus Nipah: 2 morti in India

21:05 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente di oggi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Armis Biopharma Announces Receipt of a $20.3 Million Contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to Develop Veriox® DECON for Battlefield Wounds

04 ottobre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis Biopharma, Inc. announced today that the company received a $20.3 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to develop its proprietary Veriox® DECON chemical warfare agent (CWA) decontamination product for use in battlefield wounds. This will be an important product for warfighters who may be exposed to chemical warfare agents when wounded as the technology could have the potential to help save lives and extend the opportunity to provide an appropriate level of care to the severely injured. The May 2023 edition of the DTRA JSTO publication, "JSTO in the News" included the article, "Beyond a Bandage," that explains the significance of the Veriox® DECON technology for military personnel.

The Armis Veriox® technology (Veriox® DECON) was found to be effective in neutralizing chemical warfare agents in two separate studies conducted by the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD).  

"We are excited for the opportunity to bring a new technology to decontaminate chemical warfare agents for application in both civilian and military markets. Our unique proprietary solution, Veriox® DECON, offers several advantages over existing decontamination products for both individual application and for mass casualty settings because it can be rapidly dispensed with standard liquid dispensing systems that will allow first responders to quickly decontaminate multiple individuals," said Ted Ziemann, Chairman and CEO of Armis Biopharma. "Veriox® DECON is also environmentally safe in that it breaks down rapidly into harmless products and demonstrates a better safety profile than competitive products."

In November 2020, Armis Biopharma received a grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop Veriox® DECON to provide first responders working on mass-casualty decontamination, an effective, cost-efficient, fast application to neutralize chemical warfare agents on skin. Work on that application is currently in progress.

In addition to nerve agent decontamination, Veriox® DECON is also a highly effective antimicrobial agent, having shown excellent efficacy against biological warfare agents (BWAs) and drug resistant pathogens and has also been successfully tested against fentanyl.

About Armis Biopharma

Armis Biopharma, Inc is a privately held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Fort Collins, CO that is devoted to developing and commercializing products that are effective in reducing the risk of infectious disease, decontaminating chemical warfare agents, and providing differentiated medical devices. Product development is focused on surface disinfection, human and animal wound care, oral care, food safety, and decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents.

Armis introduced its first antimicrobial surface disinfectant called ArmiClenz® in June 2020, its FDA cleared VeriFixx® Small Bone Implant in November 2020, ArmiCare® hand sanitizer in 2021, ArmiVET® Animal Wound Wash in 2021, ArmiGard™ cleanser for oral devices in 2022, and most recently its FDA cleared VeriCyn® wound wash in May 2023. More pipeline products will follow starting in 2024.

For more information about Armis, please visit www.armisbiopharma.com.

General questions should be addressed to info@armisbiopharma.com.

Media contact:Karen Dombekkarend@mcspr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237912/Armis_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/armis-biopharma-announces-receipt-of-a-20-3-million-contract-with-the-defense-threat-reduction-agency-to-develop-veriox-decon-for-battlefield-wounds-301946277.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN24549 en US Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza company received Veriox compagnia company
Vedi anche
News to go
Asti, imprenditore in carcere per frode
News to go
Auto, mercato a settembre cresce ancora a doppia cifra
News to go
Ucraina, Podolyak: "Armarci serve anche a voi"
News to go
Nobel Fisica 2023 ad Agostini, Krausz e L'Huillier
News to go
Champions League, il calendario
News to go
Fine mercato tutelato per luce e gas, governo al lavoro per proroga
News to go
Camorra, blitz contro traffico droga a Napoli: 31 arresti
News to go
Nuovo terremoto ai Campi Flegrei, ultime news
News to go
Migranti, 10 anni fa la strage di Lampedusa in cui morirono 368 persone
News to go
Caldo, oltre 1 mln di italiani in vacanza a ottobre
News to go
Musei gratis prima domenica del mese, ecco i siti più visitati
News to go
Istat: l'occupazione torna a salire ad agosto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza