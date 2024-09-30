Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ASSEMBLY LAUNCHES MEDIA DIVISION IN POLAND, EXPANDING REGIONAL CAPABILITIES

30 settembre 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Natalia Plawgo has been elevated to Media Division Managing Partner, overseeing the offering in the region.

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a global omnichannel media agency and part of Stagwell (STGW), has announced further investments in its Polish operations with the launch of a new Media Division. This new division will strengthen Assembly's integrated media and digital commerce services in Central and Eastern Europe, positioning the agency to meet growing client demand for a comprehensive media offering that delivers more connected omni experiences that drive brand performance and measurable growth.

The Media Division will be led by Natalia Plawgo, who has been promoted to Managing Partner, having previously served as Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Media Manager for Assembly's Polish hub. In partnership with Europe CEO Matt Adams, Plawgo will work to further amplify Assembly's media capabilities in the region through a combination of local expertise, global scale, and cutting-edge AI technologies.

"I am honored to lead our efforts in Poland and expand our media offering in a dynamic market like Central and Eastern Europe. We see tremendous potential here, and our knowledge and experience will allow us to deliver unique, effective media strategies to new clients," says Natalia Plawgo.

Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams adds, "The Polish media market is ripe for disruption, and clients are looking for faster, more efficient solutions. In launching a Media Division in Poland, we are combining the strength of our best-in-class digital commerce services with the fastest-growing media business in the region. Our goal is to provide clients with a one-stop shop for media and digital commerce strategies that fuel growth."

As part of this expansion, Assembly will continue to build on the success of recent initiatives, including integrating Brand New Galaxy into its operations. This move has strengthened Assembly's talent and client base, adding 400 digital commerce experts and leading global brands like Lindt, Mashreq, and Ceer, respectively, alongside existing partnerships with Lenovo, Estee Lauder, and Fossil Group. Recent campaigns, such as the award-winning Effie campaign for Motorola and the Cannes Lions-winning work for Mastercard, highlight the agency's ability to deliver impactful, results-driven strategies.

Assembly's continued investment in Poland underscores its long-term commitment to the Central and Eastern European market. By bringing together a 2300-person global network, Assembly is well-positioned to offer clients the innovation and agility of a tech start-up backed by the resources of a billion-euro organization.

"We have the best digital commerce agency in the region, and with this expansion of our media offering, we will continue to set the standard for excellence," says Adams. "Our clients will benefit from a holistic approach that integrates global scale with local expertise, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition in an ever-evolving market."

ABOUT ASSEMBLYAssembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

PR ContactMariana DelacquaMariana.delacqua@assemblyglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517792/Assembly_Natalia_Plawgo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430305/assembly_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assembly-launches-media-division-in-poland-expanding-regional-capabilities-302262015.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17816 en US Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza has been elevated been seeing EXPANDING REGIONAL CAPABILITIES
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza