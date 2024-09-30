ASSEMBLY LAUNCHES MEDIA DIVISION IN POLAND, EXPANDING REGIONAL CAPABILITIES

Natalia Plawgo has been elevated to Media Division Managing Partner, overseeing the offering in the region.

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a global omnichannel media agency and part of Stagwell (STGW), has announced further investments in its Polish operations with the launch of a new Media Division. This new division will strengthen Assembly's integrated media and digital commerce services in Central and Eastern Europe, positioning the agency to meet growing client demand for a comprehensive media offering that delivers more connected omni experiences that drive brand performance and measurable growth.

The Media Division will be led by Natalia Plawgo, who has been promoted to Managing Partner, having previously served as Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Media Manager for Assembly's Polish hub. In partnership with Europe CEO Matt Adams, Plawgo will work to further amplify Assembly's media capabilities in the region through a combination of local expertise, global scale, and cutting-edge AI technologies.

"I am honored to lead our efforts in Poland and expand our media offering in a dynamic market like Central and Eastern Europe. We see tremendous potential here, and our knowledge and experience will allow us to deliver unique, effective media strategies to new clients," says Natalia Plawgo.

Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams adds, "The Polish media market is ripe for disruption, and clients are looking for faster, more efficient solutions. In launching a Media Division in Poland, we are combining the strength of our best-in-class digital commerce services with the fastest-growing media business in the region. Our goal is to provide clients with a one-stop shop for media and digital commerce strategies that fuel growth."

As part of this expansion, Assembly will continue to build on the success of recent initiatives, including integrating Brand New Galaxy into its operations. This move has strengthened Assembly's talent and client base, adding 400 digital commerce experts and leading global brands like Lindt, Mashreq, and Ceer, respectively, alongside existing partnerships with Lenovo, Estee Lauder, and Fossil Group. Recent campaigns, such as the award-winning Effie campaign for Motorola and the Cannes Lions-winning work for Mastercard, highlight the agency's ability to deliver impactful, results-driven strategies.

Assembly's continued investment in Poland underscores its long-term commitment to the Central and Eastern European market. By bringing together a 2300-person global network, Assembly is well-positioned to offer clients the innovation and agility of a tech start-up backed by the resources of a billion-euro organization.

"We have the best digital commerce agency in the region, and with this expansion of our media offering, we will continue to set the standard for excellence," says Adams. "Our clients will benefit from a holistic approach that integrates global scale with local expertise, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition in an ever-evolving market."

