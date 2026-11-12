Astronergy Powers EU's Largest Onshore Renewable Energy Project with Rezolv Energy in Romania

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy, together with Rezolv Energy, is proud to supply high-efficiency modules to Dama Solar, a 1.36 GWp solar project in western Romania and the EU's largest onshore renewable energy project so far.

Covering more than 1,000 hectares, Dama Solar is expected to generate approximately 1,800 GWh of green electricity annually, equivalent to around 36% of Romania's total solar electricity generation in 2025. Commercial operation will begin in the second half of 2028, with construction creating employment and requiring a peak workforce of about 1,500 people.

For the project, Astronergy supplies its flagship ASTRO N7 Pro PV modules, designed to deliver high energy yield, excellent reliability, and competitive energy costs. With a focus on long-term performance and quality, ASTRO N7 Pro supports stable and reliable power generation throughout its lifecycle.

Launched in 2022 by Actis, a leading growth market investor in sustainable infrastructure, Rezolv Energy is an independent renewable energy producer focused on delivering large-scale wind and solar projects across Southeastern Europe.

The total installed power generation capacity in Romania reaches over 23 GW, with clean energy sources accounting for 76%. Under its revised National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the country aims to increase renewables to 38.3% of final energy consumption by 2030. Projects such as Dama Solar will make meaningful contributions to Romania's decarbonization efforts.

The project also highlights CHINT Group's integrated capabilities across the renewable energy value chain, with CHINT Green Energy providing EPC services, Astronergy supplying PV modules, and CHINT Power Systems providing inverters. Together, these complementary capabilities support the project's delivery from different stages of development to implementation.

Beyond energy generation, Dama Solar will also leave room for the natural environment. Approximately 82 hectares of the project land have been designated as a nature reserve area, supporting biodiversity conservation and making it one of Europe's largest privately led nature restoration areas integrated into a solar project.

Ivan Jara Carrasco, Head of Storage & Solar at Rezolv Energy, said, "With seven partners working across different elements of the project, coordination will be critical. Our focus is on bringing their expertise together to ensure that the engineering, electrical infrastructure and module supply work seamlessly as we move through construction. This is a major undertaking, and we are looking forward to working closely with all seven partners to deliver it safely and efficiently."

Alastair Hammond, CEO, Rezolv Energy, said, "Dama Solar will make a major contribution to reducing Romania's emissions and strengthening its security of energy supply. Delivering a project of this scale requires a combination of international expertise, strong execution capabilities and reliable technology. We are pleased to be working with partners who bring the experience and capabilities needed to turn this project into reality."

Dr. Chuan Lu, Chairman & CEO at Astronergy, commented, "As Europe accelerates its energy transition, the challenge is not only to expand renewable capacity, but to make clean energy increasingly reliable and economically viable at scale. Dama Solar is an important step in this direction, and we are proud to be a part of this landmark project with ASTRONERGY's high-efficiency, high-quality PV modules, CHINT Power System inverters, alongside CHINT's capabilities in EPC services. By bringing together advanced solar technology and integrated project delivery capabilities, we aim to support the efficient development and reliable operation of large-scale renewable energy projects, contributing to a more resilient, sustainable and low-carbon energy future for Europe."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-powers-eus-largest-onshore-renewable-energy-project-with-rezolv-energy-in-romania-302937203.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.