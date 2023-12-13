Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:41 Processo Grillo jr, legale ragazza: "Si sentiva una preda" - Video

19:32 Voli sospesi all'aeroporto di Ginevra per incidente

18:34 Italia-Albania, Corte costituzionale di Tirana sospende accordo sui migranti

18:31 Marelli, 11 gennaio nuovo round azienda-sindacati: per Crevalcore 2 offerte in pole

18:04 Louvre, il costo del biglietto aumenterà di 5 euro

17:43 Politiche del lavoro, educazione finanziaria e welfare aziendale: gli strumenti per incentivare la natalità

17:34 Fiorenza Rancilio, chi era la donna trovata morta a Milano

17:30 Jennifer Aniston boccia l'esperto anti-molestie sul set: "Me la cavo da sola..."

17:04 Nausea in gravidanza, svelata la causa del malessere: un ormone sotto accusa

17:03 Elezioni Usa 2024, Trump e la promessa a Kim sul nucleare in caso di vittoria

17:00 Salvini: "Basta far west autovelox"

16:52 Scultura, l'artista iraniano Howtan Re dona a Papa Francesco il suo Cristo col piercing

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

At COP, Itaipu reinforces the importance of partnerships for sustainable local development

13 dicembre 2023 | 19.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The company concludes its participation in the Climate Conference by highlighting its socio-environmental commitment

FOZ DO IGUAÇU, Brazil, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint efforts to achieve more effective results, adaptation of global technologies for local use, and investments in environmental and social care. These were some of the messages conveyed by the ITAIPU Binacional hydroelectric power plant, which belongs to and provides energy to Brazil and Paraguay, at COP 28 in Dubai.

Itaipu's delegation concluded its participation in the event, which included panels and bilateral meetings with entities such as the International Hydropower Association (IHA), the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), UN youth secretariats, and those of BRICS, as well as various ministries and government agencies from Brazil and Paraguay.

For Itaipu's Director-General, Enio Verri, this was a conference of renewed partnerships and agreements. "These were important days. In addition to the panels where we showcased our socio-environmental work, we made contacts with other countries to build partnerships with institutions that also devote themselves to the protection of the environment and the society," he emphasized.

According to Verri, Itaipu leaves COP with an even stronger image as a socially responsible and environmentally committed company. "We leave satisfied, with even more certainty that we are the most sustainable power plant in the world and one of the companies that is most concerned with social and environmental issues, while at the same time producing clean, inexpensive, and high-quality energy for Brazil and Paraguay."

In the panels Itaipu participated in, it showcased some of its waste valorization work, which not only helps combat improper waste disposal but also enables job creation and increased income for recyclable material collectors in the municipalities within its sphere of influence. The company also highlighted its efforts within each of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and discussed energy transition and renewable fuels as a viable alternative for the economy.

For the head of the Brasília office and responsible for Itaipu's institutional relations in the capital and with international organizations, Ligia Soares, COP was very intense and served to strengthen ITAIPU Binacional's ties with government institutions and civil society. "When we look at our reality, we see that we have already achieved very significant results by listening to the community and understanding their needs. Now we want to go further; we return with very interesting ideas and proposals from these days of dialogue and cooperation," she said.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-cop-itaipu-reinforces-the-importance-of-partnerships-for-sustainable-local-development-302014524.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN93204 en US Energia Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Altro Ambiente Politica_E_PA company concludes its participation participation in the Climate Conference commitment company
Vedi anche
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, laurea alla memoria il 2 febbraio a Padova
News to go
Ucraina, Michel: "Dobbiamo tenere fede ai nostri impegni"
News to go
Morto Antonio Juliano, storico capitano e dirigente del Napoli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 15 dicembre, ordinanza di Salvini: sarà di 4 ore
News to go
Oggi si festeggia Santa Lucia
News to go
Cop28 a Dubai, accordo storico sulle fonti fossili
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Dimissioni? Sarà il Signore a dire basta"
News to go
Mutui, 200 mila famiglie hanno saltato rate
News to go
Usa, continua battaglia legale Kate Cox per poter abortire
News to go
Bronzi di Riace, un francobollo dedicato per i 50 anni dalla scoperta
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Prorogata carta Dedicata a te"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza