Auden Techno Corp. Unveils 6G NTN & O-RAN Innovations at MWC 2025

TAIPEI, March 4, 2025

As the global race toward 6G and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) intensifies, Auden Techno Corp. (3138-TW) is stepping up with breakthrough advancements in O-RAN high-power radio units (RU), next-generation satellite terminals, and cutting-edge NTN solutions.

At MWC 2025, the company will showcase industry-first technologies designed to reshape satellite and terrestrial communication. Attendees can experience these innovations at Hall 5, 5L31MR (Meeting Room) and 5A61 (Taiwan Pavilion).

Satellite Communication Is No Longer a Future Vision—It's Happening Now

The shift from 5G to 6G is accelerating as 3GPP's Release 17 and 18 bring satellite connectivity into mainstream telecom standards. The industry is moving toward:

With four decades of RF and antenna expertise, Auden is at the forefront of this transformation, pioneering compact, high-efficiency User Terminal (UT) solutions that reduce cost, size, and power consumption. Leveraging Taiwan's semiconductor and ICT leadership, Auden is accelerating the adoption of ESA (Electronically Steered Antennas) for global-scale satellite connectivity.

What's New at MWC 2025? Industry-First Innovations That Matter

Auden's latest developments are designed for real-world impact, addressing key industry challenges in power efficiency, integration, and performance:

Meet the Future at MWC 2025

The convergence of satellite and terrestrial networks is no longer a theoretical concept—it's happening now. Auden Techno Corp. is leading the charge, creating a seamless, high-performance ecosystem for the 6G era.

For more information, visit: https://www.auden.com.tw/en/contact-us/

