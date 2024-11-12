Audiokinetic's Wwise Automotive enables a new standard for immersive in-car audio in CHANGAN's new NEVO E07 electric vehicle

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiokinetic Inc., the leading provider of cross-platform interactive audio solutions, is proud to announce its contribution to the immersive audio environment of the new NEVO E07 electric vehicle from CHANGAN Automobile, one of the four major automotive groups in China.

Audiokinetic's Wwise Automotive, an interactive audio engine for car manufacturers, was instrumental in the designing and implementation of in-car audio for the NEVO E07, streamlining the workflow for CHANGAN Automobile from prototyping to production, and enabling a new level of interactive and immersive environment to be achieved. Setting new standards for in-car audio, the user experience is transformed with the following applications:

"Changan used Wwise to effectively unleash the full potential of interactive spatial audio. This provides informative and intuitive user experiences, as well as creative ways to consume innovative entertainment audio content within the vehicle," said François Thibault, Sr. Director of Innovation at Audiokinetic who is leading automotive engineering activities at the company.

Integrated seamlessly with the digital instrument cluster and the Android in-vehicle infotainment platform, Wwise Automotive empowers automotive sound designers with increased efficiency and creative flexibility. It enables them to design, iterate, and implement independently without requiring engineering intervention.

"We are delighted to see Wwise Automotive elevate the in-car audio experience in Changan's NEVO E07 and allow their team to creatively bring a whole new dimension to automotive audio design," said Martin H. Klein, CEO at Audiokinetic. "By enabling their sound designers to work more efficiently and independently from the engineering supplier, the Changan team was able to significantly upgrade the user experience, improve safety for both users and pedestrians, and propel the audio branding for this new vehicle."

The Changan NEVO E07 is now available.

About Audiokinetic

Audiokinetic is the leading provider of cross-platform audio solutions for interactive media and gaming, and sets new standards in interactive audio production for location-based entertainment, automotive, consumer electronics, and training simulation. A trusted and strategic partner to the world's largest interactive media developers and OEMs, Audiokinetic has a long-established ecosystem of allies within the audio industry and amongst platform manufacturers. The company's middleware solutions include the award-winning Wwise® and SoundSeed®, as well as Wwise Automotive™ and Strata™. Audiokinetic, a Sony Group Company, is headquartered in Montréal, Canada, has subsidiaries in Tokyo, Japan, Shanghai, China, and Hilversum, Netherlands, as well as Product Experts in the USA. www.audiokinetic.com

About Wwise Automotive™

Wwise Automotive is the most comprehensive, data-driven, interactive audio solution. It features an optimized run-time sound engine and an audio authoring application designed to create and manage customized in-car audio experiences on embedded platforms. Wwise Automotive revolutionizes automotive audio, providing engineers with pioneering automotive audio solutions to design and implement holistic, immersive, and audio-branded automotive experiences.

For more information: Audiokinetic media contact: Nour Al Hammoud, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications, +1 514 499-9100 Ext: 236, nhammoud@audiokinetic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555660/Audiokinetic_Inc__Audiokinetic_s_Wwise_Automotive_enables_a_new.jpg