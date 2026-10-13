AutoFull Powers ESL Pro League Katowice 2026 with World-First Massage Gaming Chairs

KATOWICE, Poland, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESL Pro League Season 24 — EPL Katowice 2026 — came to a close on October 11 in Katowice, Poland. As the Official Gaming Chair Partner of ESL Pro Tour 2026–2027, AutoFull equipped every match of the tournament with its flagship M6 Ultra series — the world's first massage gaming chairs with cooling and heating seats.

AutoFull signed as ESL Pro Tour's Official Gaming Chair Partner in April 2026, covering IEM, ESL Pro League, and ESL Challenger League through 2027. EPL Katowice marked the brand's fourth major stop of the year, following IEM Rio, IEM Atlanta, and IEM Cologne Major.

"We're proud to support elite Counter-Strike from Rio and Atlanta to Cologne and now Katowice," said Anna Ding of AutoFull. "We engineer seating to help world-class competitors sustain focus and endure long matches — and we're committed to bringing that same standard to every player who sits in an AutoFull chair."

M6 Ultra+ 2.0 features 3D Shiatsu leg massage, a climate-controlled seat with dual-fan ventilation and graphene heating, adaptive dynamic lumbar support, 720° mechanical armrests, and 160° recline.

M6 Ultra 2.0 integrates massage, ventilation and heating, 6-way adaptive lumbar tracking, 3D ErgoCloud Neck Pillow, 720° armrests, and 90°–160° recline. Both models feature OEKO-TEX certified PU leather, aluminum base, and SGS Class 4 gas lift, supporting up to 150kg. Both were also highly rated in independent reviews by IGN and GamesRadar.

Building on the M6 Ultra line, AutoFull will launch the new C3 series later this year, bringing esports-grade ergonomic performance to a wider audience at a more accessible price point.

Both models are available across Europe via autofull.com and Amazon, with regional fulfillment and warranty service across major EU markets.

About AutoFull

Founded in 2014, AutoFull is a leading esports brand specializing in high-performance gaming equipment, including esports chairs, desks, and immersive setups. With a presence in nearly 2,000 tournaments and hundreds of teams worldwide, AutoFull delivers professional-grade gaming experiences for players and esports communities. The company continues to inspire a culture of passion, fearlessness, and joy through gaming-focused design and innovation.

Media Contact: Summer Jiang — summer@autofull.com

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