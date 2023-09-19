Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 06:37
comunicato stampa

Automation Anywhere Announces Winners of its 2023 Global Partner of the Year Awards

19 settembre 2023
Global partners recognized for enabling organizations to accelerate intelligent automation transformations

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization, today announced the winners of its Global Partner of the Year Awards that were presented this week at the company's annual Partner Summit.

The annual awards recognize Automation Anywhere partners that have demonstrated excellence and commitment to customer success, innovative solution development, and deep investments in building technical expertise to support customers. Awards were presented to partners in the North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), India and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) regions.

"On behalf of Automation Anywhere, I congratulate each of our 2023 partner winners for their dedication to setting a new standard for customer success," said Ben Yerushalmi, senior vice president, Global Alliances & Channels, Automation Anywhere. "We are at the precipice of a tectonic shift in the way our customers work and leverage technology with the combination of generative AI and automation. I look forward to continuing these partnerships to deliver innovation and digital transformation to our joint customers."

Partner award categories and winners include:

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization. The company's Automation Success Platform is infused with generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through intelligent automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

