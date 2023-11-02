Aviation Leaders Integrate Global Surveillance Data at the Dubai Airshow

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Aviation, a global leader in Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) solutions will partner with FlightAware in a presentation on November 13, 2023, at the Dubai Airshow, UAE.

The presentation will cover the operational goals of ATFM, the importance of prediction accuracy as a function of data integration and the expanded capabilities global surveillance providers like FlightAware can provide in an ATFM environment. Expanded surveillance datasets have allowed Metron Aviation's Harmony ATFM solution to significantly improve the prediction accuracy of long-haul international traffic for airspace crossings and airport arrival hours prior to the events occurring. This increase to prediction accuracy based on a wider dataset will be demonstrated through a real-life customer use case, as well as exploring additional areas of integration between the two industry partners.

Monday November 13, 2023, Brett Fujisaki, Vice President Sales & Business Development, Metron Aviation and Toby Tucker, Sales Director, EMEA, FlightAware will address the conferees on Aviation Leaders Integrate Global Surveillance Data - Current and Future. They will summarize ATFM concepts, benefits, and provide examples of real-life and future operational applications around the world.

About FlightAware FlightAware, a part of Collins Aerospace, is a leading provider of real-time and historical flight information and insights to the global aviation community. FlightAware serves all segments of the aviation marketplace through best-in-class applications and data services that provide comprehensive information about the current and predicted movement of aircraft. As a single source of accurate and actionable data for aviation players large and small, FlightAware is Central to Aviation®.

About Metron AviationMetron Aviation is a global leader in air traffic flow management solutions for air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, and the U.S. Federal government. Our technical software is implemented via onsite deployment or cloud solutions in support of our primary focus — to be the global brand that delivers excellent services in the aviation industry and inspires customers through an exceptional experience.

