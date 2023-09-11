Award ceremony held to honor foreigners for contribution to cultural exchanges

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Orchid Awards ceremony was held in Beijing Friday, honoring foreign friends who have promoted humanity's shared values, and facilitated cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world and mutual learning among global civilizations. The Orchid Awards is spearheaded by China International Communications Group, and the Orchid Awards Secretariat is located at the China Center for International Communication Development.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.

Among the ten foreign awardees were Joseph W. Polisi from the United States, Essam Sharaf from Egypt, Flora Botton Beja from Mexico, and David Ferguson from the United Kingdom.

The awardees agreed that fostering deeper people-to-people exchanges and cultivating mutual understanding represented a shared global aspiration. In light of this, they called for more cultural envoys to promote exchanges and mutual learning among diverse civilizations.

Regarding their roles in implementing the Global Civilization Initiative, the awardees pledged more contributions to enhancing consensus among societies and promoting closer people-to-people ties.

Over 300 people from relevant central departments, international organizations, diplomatic envoys in China, representatives of Chinese and foreign think tanks and media organizations attended the ceremony. An international cultural forum was held after the award ceremony.

