Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:16 Caos procure, Cassazione conferma proscioglimento Palamara e assoluzione Fuzio

20:40 Sicilia, governo delibera stato d’emergenza maltempo: stanziati 9 milioni

20:15 Santanchè e Delmastro, Schlein: "Da Palazzo Chigi inaccettabili toni intimidatori contro magistratura"

20:02 Berlusconi, elezioni suppletive 22 e 23 ottobre per seggio in Senato

19:53 Belen Rodriguez lascia Mediaset, il messaggio su Instagram

19:37 Testamento Berlusconi, futuro di Marta Fascina: Forza Italia si interroga

19:19 A casa di Prigozhin: parrucche, lingotti e idromassaggio

18:51 Incidente Belluno, auto investe famiglia: morti papà, nonna e bimbo di 2 anni

18:45 Testamento Berlusconi, Dell'Utri: "Non ha pagato il mio silenzio"

18:34 Ambiente, a Scilla torna 'Sud e Futuri': evento per rilanciare lo sviluppo del Mezzogiorno

18:32 Santanchè e Delmastro, fonti Palazzo Chigi: "Magistratura vuole fare opposizione?"

18:22 Pnrr, Prisco: "Riqualificazione urbana cuore sicurezza territorio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bahrain Secures a Record USD 1.95 Billion in FDI Inflows in 2022 According to UN Report

06 luglio 2023 | 19.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MANAMA, Bahrain, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securing a new record, Bahrain's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased by USD 1.95 billion in 2022 while global FDI fell by 12%, according to the latest World Investment Report (WIR 2023) by the United Nations Conference of Trade and Development (UNCTAD). 

 

Commenting on this achievement, H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: "This milestone achievement of almost USD 2 billion in FDI inflows reflects the robust level of investor confidence in Bahrain's value proposition, encouraging local and international investments that are backed by a highly skilled workforce and best value operating costs serving as a gateway to the region."

The Chief Executive added: "This record increase in FDI inflows is supported by Team Bahrain's swift agility in successfully driving in solid investments and securing value-adding projects across priority sectors. I am confident in our ability to maintain a strong pipeline of investments in 2023 and beyond."

Bahrain has made laudable progress in diversifying its economy, growing opportunities for local and international businesses and maintaining steady investor confidence, as well as consistently increasing the Kingdom's FDI inflows.

While economic diversification efforts have long been underway in Bahrain, the Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) formed in 2021 embraced a focused development plan with an overarching aim of enhancing Bahrain's competitiveness on an international level by reprioritising the economy and underscoring strategies across high value sectors.

To ensure the Kingdom remains an attractive destination for investment, Bahrain has recently launched the Golden License as well as continues to maintain an ongoing commitment to streamline commercial procedures on a regulatory front, further boosting Bahrain's business-friendly environment.

The full version of the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2023 report is accessible at the following website https://unctad.org/publications

About Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB)

Bahrain EDB is an investment promotion agency with the overall responsibility of attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT, and tourism.

For more information on Bahrain EDB visit www.bahrainedb.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148538/Bahrain_Economic_Development_Board.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bahrain-secures-a-record-usd-1-95-billion-in-fdi-inflows-in-2022-according-to-un-report-301871433.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN51210 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Bahrain's Foreign Direct Investment FDI According to Bahrein
Vedi anche
News to go
Borse europee in allerta, occhi puntati su avvio stagione trimestrali
News to go
Allarme Oms: 50% popolazione mondiale sarà miope entro il 2050
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza