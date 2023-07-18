Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 18 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:02
comunicato stampa

Bank of America Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

18 luglio 2023 | 13.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America reported its second-quarter 2023 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings

Investor Conference Call information:Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick will discuss the financial results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international), and the conference ID is 79795.  Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Investors can also listen to live audio of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the company's Investor Relations website.

Replay information for Investor Conference Call:Investors can access replays of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on July 18 through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 28. 

Bank of AmericaBank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of AmericaPhone:  1.980.388.6780lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)Phone: 1.212.449.3112jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of AmericaPhone: 1.916.724.0093william.halldin@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of AmericaPhone: 1.980.386.6794christopher.feeney@bofa.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612970/Bank_of_America_Corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bank-of-america-reports-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301879625.html

