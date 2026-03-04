circle x black
Barcelona Awaits | Join OSCAL at MWC 2026 to Discover the Future of Technology

04 marzo 2026 | 09.01
BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 2–5, 2026, OSCAL will showcase its latest innovations at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, the world's leading connectivity event. Centered on AI and next-generation communication, the show brings together global tech pioneers to shape the future.

PILOT 8 Series The Ultimate Rugged Flagship | Peak Performance, Leading Imaging, Global Connectivity

OSCAL introduces the PILOT 8 Series, including PILOT 8, PILOT 8 Pro, and PILOT 8 Satellite — redefining rugged performance. Powered by Qualcomm chipsets, up to 64GB RAM, 512GB storage, 108MP ultra-clear cameras, 20MP night vision, and massive 10,000mAh batteries with 55W fast charging, the series delivers peak power for extreme environments. With IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certification, plus thermal imaging and satellite communication on select models, the PILOT 8 Series sets a new benchmark for professional rugged smartphones.

MARINE 8, PILOT 5, and PILOT 6 further expand the lineup with large batteries, precision thermal imaging, and enhanced durability for outdoor and industrial users.

Immersive Audio-Visual | Smart Entertainment, Upgraded

The PV1000 Max projector features Dolby audio, 4K decoding, TOF-powered smart auto functions, and the VIDAA system for seamless streaming and business use — delivering a true all-in-one home theater experience.

Smart All-Scenes | Performance, Imaging, and Entertainment Upgraded

OSCAL will also present FLAT 3C, KIDO 2, Pad 200, and Bolt 2, covering work, education, and entertainment with powerful RAM expansion, high-refresh displays, and optimized OS performance.

Driving innovation across rugged mobility, smart entertainment, and portable energy solutions, OSCAL continues to empower a smarter digital lifestyle.

Exhibition Name: MWC Barcelona 2026Exhibition Address: Barcelona, SpainBooth Number: 5K22Exhibition Dates: March 2, 2026 – March 5, 2026

For more details and collaboration opportunities, please visit our website: www.oscal.hk or visit our booth (5K22) for in-person discussions!

Official Website: https://www.oscal.hk/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924774/photo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/barcelona-awaits--join-oscal-at-mwc-2026-to-discover-the-future-of-technology-302702411.html

